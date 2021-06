The discovery of a small aeroplane found deep underwater in a California lake may have just solved a decades-old mystery. It was in 1965 when a Piper Comanche 250 crashed into California’s Folsom Lake on New Year’s Day following a mid-air collision, according to local broadcasting station KOVR. The pilot’s body was recovered, but authorities were never able to locate the plane or the three passengers who were onboard the aircraft. In recent years, there have been renewed efforts to track down the missing plane, but it was never found – at least, until now. Workers at a California company...