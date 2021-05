Rated 5 out of 5 by KimberlyT from Nature in a jar Creamy cleanser, lightweight foam. Doesn’t dry my face out, leaves skin smooth. Rated 4 out of 5 by Patty Jo from I love the product! I decided to try the Nature in a Jar, as an additional option for cleansing…. I’ve been using Philosophy Purity wash for over ten years and I love it. My only problem is that I have to use both hands to get the Nature out of the bottle. So weather I’m planning to put on the brush of my sonic exfoliater or just into my palm, it’s fairly impossible for that to happen. The combination of the thickness of the cleanser ungiving of the material the bottle is made of, it’s hard to use. That said, admittedly I have small hands. I love that the bottle is recyclable and that the cleanser is all natural and not tested on animals.