Lifestyle

This tank will turn your pool into a wet hot American warzone

By Sarah Sicard
Military Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s nearly June, and as temperatures climb into the thousands, the newly vaccinated are champing at the bit to throw on their swimsuits and head to the pool for what many are dubbing “hot girl summer.”. Just imagine lounging about, cocktail in hand, soaking up enough UV rays to turn...

ABOUT

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

 https://militarytimes.com
Lifestylewswv.net

Tip for Opening your Pool

This time of year, families with a pool will start to get them prepared. There are several key factors in getting your pool ready for the upcoming season. Along with removing any off season debris from the pool, one of the most important things you can do to make sure your pool water stays clear all year is to ensure your filter system is clean and fully maintained. Most people in our area have a sand filter to clean their water. Neglecting this filter will most surely cause you to have trouble. You want to make sure it has the appropriate amount of sand in it as well as stir the existing sand up so it can filter the water properly. The sand sets up hard over the winter and stirring it up will ensure water flows thru it properly. If adding sand, you also want to make sure you do not get sand in the intake pipe as it may stop it up. After you do this, make sure to backwash your filter when you turn it on for the first time to not dump the dirt you have freed from your sand into the pool. You also want to make sure that all the hoses are clean for the intake and return on an above ground pool. Doing this will ensure your filter system will be in top shape to keep your water filtered and clear.
LifestyleGreen Valley News and Sun

Keeping your pool safe with less chlorine

You may have heard about the current chlorine shortage, and thought, Oh no! How will my pool be safe to swim in without chlorine? Don’t worry. There are numerous alternatives to sanitize your swimming pool that work just as well but allow you to use much less chlorine, or none at all.
Lifestyleromper.com

The 10 Best Inflatable Pools For Your Yard

Can you hear that? The telltale tzz-tzz-tzzzzz sound outside means someone’s turned on the sprinklers. In the words of The Fresh Prince, it’s summer, summer, summertime. And now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared the news that those completely vaccinated may enjoy maskless outings again, the idea of entertaining a few friends outside with a small summer barbecue doesn’t seem like the hazy dream it did last year. Joining the neighborhood pool again is now a joyful possibility. But as you start to venture out more, don’t forget the simple pleasures you can build right in your own backyard. That’s why you’re sure to appreciate this researched guide to the best inflatable pools at your fingertips. Now, this is no slap in the face to splash pads — they’re pretty awesome, especially for toddlers just starting to step with some confidence. But if you or your kids want to sit, relax, and soak more than your toes, these posh tubs are just the ticket.
New Orleans, LAGreatist

Thank the Tank: My Stock Tank Pool Provides Overflowing Joy

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I got it in my head that I wanted a pool. Having spent the majority of my formative years living in California, my parents and I had pools in a few of the different houses we rented — although I rarely swam in them due to complaints around “bees” or “my huge pad.” So, I decided that since I owned a home, which is smack dab in the hotter-than-actual-hell city of New Orleans, Louisiana, I should, and could (big question mark) have a pool now.
Petsromper.com

The Best Durable Pools For Your Pups This Summer

Whenever summer starts, my favorite thing to do is jump in the pool. I'm a proud dog mommy, so I love getting in the pool with my dog — but don't exactly love the hair that he leaves behind. Having a kiddie pool for dogs on hand when the warm weather hits means that both myself and my pup can enjoy some much-needed cooling down without his fur clogging up our pool filter.
Interior DesignLifehacker

How to Make Your Bed Look Finished Without a Million Pillows

Working from home since the start of the pandemic, I’ve been forced to grapple continuously with the fact that the other members of my household are total slobs. (Not me; I’m a consummate housekeeper.) And as our crowded apartment has increasingly come to match our disordered lives, I’ve clung to one small bit of order I can impose on any day: I make the bed as soon as I’m dressed.
Kidshomedit.com

No Room for a Pool? Get a Sprinkler for Your Kids This Summer

During hot summer days, children want a way to play around and cool down at the same time. Considering the current global situation, taking your child to the local pool isn’t really an option, especially since you have to avoid crowded spaces as much as possible. Installing a pool in your backyard is an expensive alternative, but there’s another cheaper way to provide your kids with cool summer fun: installing a sprinkler for kids.
Des Moines, IAKGLO News

Cost of chlorine tablets for pools, hot tubs goes up

DES MOINES — Iowans with a private pool or hot tub who have leftover chlorine disinfectant from last year are lucky. An explosion last fall at a plant in Louisiana destroyed 1.5 million pounds of chlorine and Iowa Parks and Recreation Association CEO Steven Jordison says that has caused the price of chlorine tablets to spike this year.
Lifestylearchitectureartdesigns.com

18 Fantastic Outdoor Hammock Designs That Will Let You Unwind

Outdoor living is what summer is all about. If your home has access to an outdoor space, it should be a crime not to make the most of it. As usual, we’re here with a bunch of ideas that will help you transform your outdoor spaces such as your porch, backyard or garden into a beautiful space you would want to spend your days in during spring and summer. One of the must-have lounging items in your outdoor spaces is a comfortable outdoor hammock which you can hang on your porch or anywhere in your backyard. Trust me, it will become your favorite relaxation spot.
Shoppingthemanual.com

The 6 Best Pieces of Camping Gear Under $200 on Amazon for Summer 2021

The summer season unlocks a plethora of opportunities for outdoor fun — be it camping, hiking, or backpacking. But before you bask in the summer sun and explore the wilderness, you need to arm yourself with the necessary camping gear, like tents and sleeping pads. Camping essentials can be pricey, but if you’re a first-timer or on a tight budget, it’s okay to supply yourself on the cheap.
smartertravel.com

The 7 Best Beach Tents

After a long winter, beach season is finally upon us. And although you may be eager to get out and enjoy some sun, too much sun isn’t good for you. Here are the best beach tents that will allow you to have fun at the beach, without damaging your skin.
LifestyleBHG

7 Best Above-Ground Pools for Summer Fun

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When the weather gets hot, there's nothing quite as refreshing as a dip in the pool. And if that pool happens to be just a few steps from your house? Even better! If you're looking for a way to transform your backyard into a summertime oasis, an above-ground swimming pool is an excellent option. If you want to go the DIY route, a stock tank pool can be the perfect project to kick off summer. But if you'd rather jump right in, you can find above-ground pools for purchase at many of your favorite stores.
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Water Bottle Fish Craft

Are you ready for a great up-cycle craft for all of those empathy water bottles you have laying around? This water bottle fish craft is both easy and fun for kids of all ages. The fish designs are endless. I think your kids are going to love to create these underwater friends.
ElectronicsFood Network

The Best Coolers for All Kinds of Summer Activities

An excellent cooler is essential for summer. Whether you're storing water for a hiking trip or toting a cooler of cold ones to the beach, a dependable cooler that isn't a hassle to carry around can be a game-changer. And with so many options on the market, it can be hard to figure out which cooler best suits your needs, which is why we broke down a bunch by our favorite summer activities below.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Parents

How to Make the Most of Your Backyard Pool

While public pools, water parks and spraygrounds are planning to open this summer, kids still want to be able to cool off at home! Backyard pools are a great investment if you want to enjoy some water fun. Whether it’s an in-ground pool or an inflatable one, here are some backyard pool tips for families.
LifestyleAllentown Morning Call

The best inflatable hot tub of 2021

There are few better ways to relax after a long day of work than slipping into a hot tub. If you don’t already have one on your property, you’ll be happy to know that you don’t have to go through the hassle and expense of installing a traditional model. Instead, you can opt for an inflatable hot tub. They are easy to set up and significantly more affordable.
Shoppingdomino

Refresh Your Patio for the Price of a Spritz with the Best Outdoor Cushions

From folding chairs to dining setups, seating is one of the easiest ways to make any outside space feel like a living room-worthy oasis. But when it comes to an outdoor chair’s best friend—cushions—there’s actually more to keep in mind than you may think. Do you want to leave them out in the rain overnight? You’ll need ones swathed in weather-proof fabric. Are you constantly ‘gramming your gatherings? Consider bold stripes or animal prints. Whether you’re looking to cozy up your Adirondack or impress your first post-pandemic dinner guests, we have you covered: We searched the market for the best outdoor cushions for any type of setup, budget, and style.
Carshomecrux.com

UK Couple Transforms Van into a Marvelous Tiny Home on Wheels

Lee and Sarah, a UK-based couple had a deep passion and love for van life, which resulted into this modern and well designed van conversion. The couple became interested in van life in 2017 after watching several YouTube videos showcasing a simpler and on-the-road lifestyle. They had bought a short...