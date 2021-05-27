newsbreak-logo
ENCOURAGING ARCHAEOLOGICAL DIVERSITY

By Lacey L. Gray
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFellowship with federal agency keeps maritime studies alumna at ECU. Preserving history and heritage is a prominent goal in the field of archaeology, and East Carolina University’s Maritime Studies Program helps students gain the knowledge to meet that goal through real-world experiences and supportive professors. The program, housed in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Department of History, makes an impact on many students’ lives, one so much so, that she applied for a fellowship that has allowed her to continue the valuable work she loves at ECU.

