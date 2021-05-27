Cancel
Social Security

Can You File a Social Security Disability Appeal?

By Pharrell
gospnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent year, nearly 10 million people received social security disability payments. These payments are life-changing for people that need them. Likewise, being denied the payments that you are entitled to can also be life-changing, but for all the wrong reasons. By going through the social security disability process,...

gospnews.com
Claiming Social Security at 62? You May Need to Rethink That.

The Social Security Administration is pretty flexible when it comes to letting seniors sign up for benefits. You can file for Social Security as early as age 62, or delay your filing until age 70. In fact, you technically don’t have to claim benefits once you turn 70, but there’s no financial incentive to postpone your filing any longer.
RelationshipsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

How can this couple maximize Social Security benefits?

Q. I’m 62 and considering retirement. I may work another six to 12 months. Both of my parents died in their early 70s because of health issues. I have the same issues. My wife is 59 and will work at least another three years to qualify for her pension, and her side of the family lives forever, with her dad at 93 and one his own. I plan to draw Social Security between 65 and 67 depending on my health, while my wife waits until she turns 70. She’s been the larger earner. And we have sufficient assets without Social Security. If I draw on my record at 65, my wife will be 62 and also likely retired. Will she get spousal benefits off of my account till she turns 70 and draws on her work record?
Social SecurityThe Post and Courier

Social Security Matters

Ask Rusty – Will Applying for SS Disability Hurt SS Retirement Benefit?. Dear Rusty: My husband turns 65 later this month. He has started having health issues - so much so that we are thinking about talking to his doctor about Social Security Disability. How would this affect him in applying for his Social Security benefits? Should we exhaust disability efforts before applying for his retirement benefits? Signed: Concerned Wife.
Advocacyseniorvoicealaska.com

Social Security update: Elder abuse, spousal benefits

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is on June 15. On this day, and throughout the month, communities, seniors, caregivers, governments, organizations and the private sector unite to prevent the mistreatment of and violence against older people. Social Security imposter scams are widespread across the United States. Scammers use sophisticated tactics...
Personal Financehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Social Security 101 Everything you wanted to know

A FREE workshop from Social Security. • When are you eligible to receive retirement benefits? • How does early retirement affect your benefits? • Do you qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits? • How do you get the most from your benefit? • What is the future of Social Security? • When should you file for Medicare? Learn how to use my Social Security online account and other online services. You should go to www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to create a my Social Security account and print out your Social Security Statement before attending the workshop.
Nebraska StateOmaha.com

Nebraska among states claiming Social Security owed to foster kids

LINCOLN — Advocates for children are raising concerns about a state effort to use Social Security payments owed to foster kids to help defray the costs of foster care — a practice state officials say is completely legal. Since 2009, Nebraska has paid a Virginia company, Maximus Health Services, to...
Social SecurityHerald & Review

Social Security: Many Social Security services available online

There’s probably been a time in your life when you’ve wondered, “Can I do this online instead of visiting a Social Security office?” The answer is more than likely yes, and you can find more information about our online services at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices. Online, you can apply for retirement and disability benefits, appeal a decision, and do much more.
Fraud CrimesQuad-Cities Times

Social Security: Unemployment insurance fraud and Social Security

Scammers are using the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to file fraudulent unemployment claims, often using someone else’s identity. Scammers may even use the identity of someone who is receiving or applying for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. SSI applicants and recipients who begin receiving — or appear to begin...
Fraud Crimessky963.com

Social Security Scams still circulating

Law Enforcement Agencies continue to receive reports from citizens of Social Security scams. The scams generally involve someone receiving a telephone call from a scammer who claims to be working with a federal agency. The caller informs the victim that their personal identifying information, usually involving their Social Security number, has been compromised and has been connected with a crime out of state, most prominently in drug trafficking on the U.S. and Mexico border. The victim is also told that due to this criminal activity, arrest warrants have been obtained against them. In order to clear up the warrant, the victim is asked to go purchase prepaid or gift cards. After purchasing the cards, the victims are told to supply the card number, by which the funds can be extracted from the cards. In regards to one of the scams, a citizen supplied the caller with the last four digits of their social security number, their birth date, and their address. Law enforcement will not ask anyone to pay in order to have an arrest warrant recalled or the charges dropped. Also, one of the easiest ways to recognize a scam is by someone requesting payment with a prepaid or a gift card. A legitimate business, organization, or agency will not request payment using this method. Also, do not provide any personal identifying information or your address if someone asks you for that information in any type of correspondence or a phone call if you did not solicit that contact personally.
Personal Finance9&10 News

Retiring Well: Social Security Income

Retirement tips come your way every Sunday on 9&10 News at 11:30 a.m. on the show, Retiring Well. This week, they’re discussing the reason to wait before taking social security income and explain the 10% penalty charge the IRS charges if you take money out of your IRA before age 59 1/2.
Personal FinanceHerald & Review

The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 70

In case you hadn't heard, 70 is the new 60 with respect to retirement. And that's not entirely anecdotal. A study from Stony Brook University confirms that as lifespans increase, people are staying healthier into older ages. That's a great thing, because it gives more seniors access to Social Security's most fruitful feature: Delayed retirement credits.
SocietyHouston Chronicle

RUSSELL GLOOR: Ask Rusty - Will applying for Social Security disability hurt Social Security retirement benefit?

Dear Rusty: My husband turns 65 later this month. He has started having health issues — so much so that we are thinking about talking to his doctor about Social Security Disability. How would this affect him in applying for his Social Security benefits? Should we exhaust disability efforts before applying for his retirement benefits? Signed: Concerned Wife.
Economyarcamax.com

Social Security and You: Yet Another WEP and GPO Column

Because of the high volume of emails I get from the small minority of government employees who don't even pay into Social Security, I guess it's time for me to trot out my old WEP and GPO column. (I'll explain what those abbreviations stand for in a minute.) Who are these folks? They are primarily teachers in some states and police officers and firefighters in other states. Or they are old-time federal employees who started working before government employees were switched to Social Security in 1984. These local, state and older federal employees are covered by other retirement plans and not by Social Security.
LawLaw.com

You Lost in Probate Court. Should You Appeal?

The first question most clients ask when losing in probate court is, “should we appeal?” Most often, the answer is, “maybe.”. An appeal is not a retrial. Instead, they review the lower court’s decision for legal errors and—in rare circumstances—factual error. Fact-based appeals are rarely successful because the appellate courts consider trial judges to be in the best shoes to determine the credibility of witnesses and weigh the facts. The Courts of Appeal presume “that the record contains evidence to support every finding of fact.” Marriage of Fink, 25 Cal. 3d 877, 887 (1979).
Businessnews8000.com

Is Bitcoin Safer for Retirement Than Social Security?

You’ll often hear that it’s important to save consistently for retirement because you’ll need the money to cover your living expenses. And when we think about the costs seniors face, from housing to healthcare, it’s easy to see why. Not only must you save well for retirement, but you should...