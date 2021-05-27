Teen driver charged in deaths of two children in Vaughan granted bail

Police this week charged two people with driving while intoxicated and booked seven others on traffic and trespassing misdemeanors. Elena Tomasino was one of two people arrested this week in East Hampton on charges of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Just after midnight on Friday, the 38-year-old from Sagaponack was driving her black 2020 Dodge Ram west on Montauk Highway near Bunker Hill Road in Amagansett when, East Hampton Town police said, she failed to keep right and hit a utility pole after having drifted into the oncoming lane. She did poorly on sobriety tests, the report said, and though she did not complain of injury, she was transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital just in case. She was held in custody until later that morning for arraignment by Justice Steven Tekulsky.