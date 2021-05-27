Teen driver charged in deaths of two children in Vaughan granted bail
A 16-year-old driver, charged with the deaths of two children in Vaughan, has been released on $300,000 bail, but will have to abide by numerous conditions. He was arrested after a boy and a girl, ages 4 and 10, were struck May 16 in the driveway of a home on Athabasca Drive, while they and an adult neighbour were fixing a bicycle. The children died later at hospital; the neighbour was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.barrie360.com