SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS: SFTBF) Expects A Windfall Of $12 Billion By Selling 8% Stake In T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) To Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS: DTEGF)
The fortunes of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) expect to change as its largest investor plans to acquire a balance 8% stake in it from SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS: SFTBF). According to the recent reports in Bloomberg and Handelsblatt, Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS: DTEGF) plans to become a significant shareholder by exercising its option to clinch an 8% stake of SoftBank in T-Mobile. The transaction would result in a windfall gain of $12 billion to Japan-based SoftBank.