SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS: SFTBF) Expects A Windfall Of $12 Billion By Selling 8% Stake In T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) To Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS: DTEGF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 27,853 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.