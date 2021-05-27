Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS: SFTBF) Expects A Windfall Of $12 Billion By Selling 8% Stake In T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) To Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS: DTEGF)

By Kyle Landeck
journaltranscript.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fortunes of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) expect to change as its largest investor plans to acquire a balance 8% stake in it from SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS: SFTBF). According to the recent reports in Bloomberg and Handelsblatt, Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS: DTEGF) plans to become a significant shareholder by exercising its option to clinch an 8% stake of SoftBank in T-Mobile. The transaction would result in a windfall gain of $12 billion to Japan-based SoftBank.

www.journaltranscript.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Softbank Group#Tmus#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Investors#At T#Softbank Group Corp#Sftbf Rrb#Tmus#Deutsche Telekom Ag#Dtegf#T Mobile Us Inc#Bloomberg#Handelsblatt#T Mobile#Sprint#T Mobile Stock#Japan Based Softbank#Selling#Merger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Cellnex, Deutsche Telekom close Dutch tower deal

Cellnex and Deutsche Telekom finalised a deal to merge their respective tower operations in the Netherlands after getting the go-ahead from Dutch competition authorities, a move the tower operator pitched as an opportunity to become a key player in the country. The deal involves taking over 3,150 T-Mobile Infra towers...
Worldkfgo.com

Brazil expects 5G auction for next month – minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s communications Minister Fabio Faria said on Wednesday the government expects the spectrum auction for 5G networks to happen next month. He said Brazil’s audit court TCU has already reviewed most of the auction rules. A Brazilian government delegation is going to the U.S. next week to discuss private 5G networks with the U.S. government. Brazilian ministers also plan to meet investors, investment banks and companies including Motorola Solutions, IBM and AT&T Inc..
BusinessData Center Knowledge

Nvidia CEO Says Confident of Getting Regulators OK for Arm Deal

Debby Wu and Pavel Alpeyev (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said he is still confident regulators will green-light its $40 billion acquisition of SoftBank Group Corp.’s Arm Ltd., despite growing skepticism about the deal’s prospects. Government approval in China and elsewhere may come later this year...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) & Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) Head-To-Head Comparison

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends. Volatility & Risk. CoStar Group has a beta of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 27,853 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wsfs Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
BusinessLight Reading

Eurobites: Vodafone et al put open RAN for 5G through its paces

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson and more trial 5G VoNR; Orange boss gets a grilling over network outage; OBS, Ericsson combine on IoT security. Vodafone and friends – the friends in this case being Cohere Technologies, VMware, Capgemini Engineering, Intel and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MACRO Consulting Group Buys 513 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Telia Company's Divestment Of Telia Carrier Completed

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telia Company has today completed the divestment of Telia Carrier to Polhem Infra as all conditions, including regulatory approvals, have been met. Telia Company's divestment of Telia Carrier completed. On October 6, 2020, Telia Company announced the divestment of its subsidiary Telia Carrier to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Freedom Day Solutions LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Cell PhonesMiami Herald

Verizon is finally giving away iPhones to win over 5G customers

Facing pressure from its wireless competitors, Verizon Communications Inc. is offering free Apple and Android phones to customers who sign up for unlimited plans on its faster 5G network. Once a holdout on giveaways to existing customers, the largest U.S. wireless carrier is now matching similar trade-in offers from AT&T...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 29th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Column Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessLight Reading

Ericsson, Nokia pay open RAN lip service, but not much else

Both Nokia and Ericsson expressed plenty of support for open RAN technology in new comments to the FCC. "Nokia remains a stalwart supporter of open RAN," Nokia boasted in its filing to the FCC, a response to the agency's ongoing open RAN proceeding. "Nokia does not merely participate in progressing O-RAN Alliance specifications; we lead all member companies in open RAN technical contributions to expeditiously publish the full range of specifications."
Technologymodernreaders.com

Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. A number of other...
Softwaremodernreaders.com

Analyzing Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation. Profitability. This table compares Blink Charging and...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNCGY. HSBC upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Nvidia CEO Optimistic Over Regulatory Support for Arm Acquisition: Bloomberg

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Jensen Huang expresses conviction regarding regulatory approval for the SoftBank Group Corp’s (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Arm Ltd acquisition in a deal valued at $40 billion, despite headwinds from Chinese regulators and the U.K. Chinese technology companies, including Huawei Technologies Co, Bloomberg reports. Huang expects China’s...