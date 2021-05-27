Cancel
Oak Bluffs, MA

Shop, Stretch, Roll: Ongoing Events are Back

By The Editors
vineyardgazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bit of normalcy for summer 2021? We’ll take it. Happily, the Vineyard Artisans will be back at the Grange Hall, live music is happening in Ocean Park, and the West Tisbury Farmers’ Market will happen at the Ag Hall again. Cape Pogue Lighthouse Tours. Visit the remote Cape Pogue...

vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs, MA
Massachusetts Lifestyle
West Tisbury, MA
Massachusetts State

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Oak Bluffs, MA

Mobile Clinic Makes Rounds on the Vineyard, Offering Free Shots

Vaccination numbers on the Vineyard inched up a little more over the weekend as a mobile vaccination bus began making rounds, offering free shots. On Saturday 50 shots were administered at the Island Food Pantry in Oak Bluffs, and 57 were administered at the TestMV site at the regional high school, according to Mary Breslauer, a spokesman for Island Health Care (IHC).
WCVB

Monday, May 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Martha’s Vineyard in Spring

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Water changes from a gray to a blue-green, flowers begin to bloom, and with restaurants reopening it can only mean one thing: it is spring on Martha’s Vineyard. Shayna Seymour takes a stroll near the Edgartown Harbor light, checks in at the Harbor View hotel, visits the Oak Bluffs Gingerbread Houses, and warms up with a bowl of conch chowder. She also tours the Martha’s Vineyard Museum where she learns about the little-known history of Black and Native American whaling captains.
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury: Town history and traditions

It has been another golden week of warm days. We could use some rain, as the ground is quite dry, but it’s hard not to enjoy a string of lovely days. Everything is turning green, the soft greens of new leaves, wrapping trees and bushes in a froth of chartreuse against the blue sky. Lilacs, dogwoods, rhododendrons, azaleas, magnolias, and viburnums are bursting into bloom. It all seems to happen so quickly every year.
West Tisbury, MA

Gateway to a secret garden

Discover unique plants with colorful springtime blooms on a guided tour at Polly Hill Arboretum in West Tisbury. With a volunteer docent to provide an informative and engaging walk among the beautiful historic grounds, you will see magnolias, azaleas, camellias, ephemerals, and much more. There is even a monkey puzzle tree. Tours are available on Thursdays in May at 9 am and 10 am. For more details and to sign up, visit bit.ly/pollyhillspring, or call 508-693-9426.
Oak Bluffs, MA

Aquinnah: Spring and summer events

The time has now come in Aquinnah when you can safely say “Happy spring.” Although it is not as green in town as it is down-Island, the trees are budding (so too is the poison ivy — watch out!), the daffodils are fading but will soon be replaced by irises, and the lilacs are blooming. I wouldn’t put your winter clothes away just yet, but you are probably not going to need snow pants again until at least October. It’s nice to see people out in their gardens, clearing beds and making things pretty.
West Tisbury, MA
West Tisbury Voice

Take a look at these homes for sale in West Tisbury

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Dillingham Place - Falmouth's premier condo complex offering independent living for ages 62 and older. Refreshed with paint, new carpet and kitchen counters, the open concept plan offersliving/dining/kitchen areas which open to a generous covered porch. The top floor unit, includes a sizable master suite with full bath and laundry and ample guest bedroom and full guest bath. The condo fees include all utilities: heat, AC, electricity, water, basic cable, and Wifi. Condo fees also include maintenance, repairs and upkeep of HVAC equipment, kitchen appliances, stackable washer/dryer and master insurance. This complex, designed for carefree living, includes covered parking with direct elevator access to units and common areas and 24 hour concierge service. Complex has beautifully designed common areas for gathering with friends including, courtyard dining area, exercise room, and library. Complimentary continental breakfast offered as well as for fee dining. All information herein to be verified by buyer/buyer's agent.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Diana S Lucivero, Compass Massachusetts, LLC at 508-213-4111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Move in just in time for all the summer fun! This one floor living, handidcap ramp accessible, 3 bedroom ranch, with a handicap equiped bath, is new to the market for the first time in over 50 years. Located in the association neighborhood of Seacoast Shores offering a private sandy beach and right of ways to the water throughout this peninsula overlooking Eel Pond, Eel River, Washburn Island and Waquoit Bay for boating out of adjacent Childs River Public Boat Ramp off Rt 28. Convenient location between Falmouth and Mashpee offering ample, beaches, restaurants, shopping, biking and golfing~ Tennis, Pool, Youth activities and Club House with optional membership further out on the peninsula is available. See Seacoast Shores Website for more info. This ranch is ready for you to enjoy!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Alice LeBlanc, Molisse Realty Group at 781-837-5600</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2FwZSUyMENvZCUyMCUyNiUyMElzbGFuZHMlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUkVBTFRPUlMlMjYlMjMxNzQlM0IlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ0NJQU9STUEtMjIxMDIyMDUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This rare offering on Chapoquoit Island has both architectural interest and historical significance dating back to 1890s. This Queen Anne Victorian home boasts gorgeous views of West Falmouth Harbor's South Cove. A perfect summer retreat and the current family has resided in the home year-round through the years. Set on a 1.43 acre waterfront lot with a dock and a private beach area. The home has 3 levels of living with 5+ bedrooms 5 baths and multiple decks, there is also a detached 2 car garage. The grounds are beautiful with a large back yard, paths to the waterfront and mature landscaping. Chapoquoit Island is a private community with less than 40 homes with activities including: tennis, pickle ball, 2 community beaches, docks and access to West Falmouth Harbor and Buzzard's Bay for boating, sailing, paddle boarding etc. This community also has summer sporting events, activities and a community barn. This is a private and secure community and showings must be scheduled and accompanied. This location is within walking distance to Bowerman's Beach Club, The Shining Sea Bicycle Path and West Falmouth Village.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lynn A O'Neill, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties at 508-540-9800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath upside-down house with sweeping Nantucket Sound views thanks to the 39 ft. land elevation! One feels as tho they are living in a secluded tree house thanks to all the surrounding trees. The property has easy access to all that downtown Falmouth, Woods Hole and Sippewissett have to offer including markets, retailers and restaurants. The Shining Sea Bikepath and beaches are within .3 miles of this home and there is the option to join the Quissett Association Beach. Enjoy your days watching the sunrise and sunset, the sailboats and windsurfers in the waters and of course the variety of birds throughout the year. At night you will be mesmerized star gazing, from the extra large deck and widows walk, and seeing the beauty of the steamship authority boats all lit up as they go to and fro between Woods Hole and the Vineyard. It is truly magical. This is the home to watch the annual fireworks and Road Race and never worry about the ride home. This home is perfect for someone to make it their own with updates, or for someone who is eager for the perfect location to build their dream home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lisa Asendorf, Kinlin Grover Real Estate at 508-548-6611</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Martha's Vineyard Times

Island libraries screen Piet Oudolf film

Programs showcasing the work of Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf are being presented this month by the Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, West Tisbury, and Chilmark libraries. Oudolf’s signature gardens exist in New York, Chicago, the Netherlands, Southwest England, and even the desert of Western Texas and the forests of Pennsylvania.
vineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Launches Town Meeting Season

Oak Bluffs kicked off the annual town meeting season on the Vineyard. Voters made their way through 46 articles on the warrant with moderator Jesse Law 3rd will presiding.
Oak Bluffs, MA

Outdoor Mask Orders Lifted in Two Down-Island Towns

After a year of mandatory mask requirements in the Island downtowns, boards of health in both Edgartown and Tisbury have voted to suspend the orders, marking a significant milestone in the Island’s fight against Covid-19. A similar decision is expected to come in Oak Bluffs next week. The decision to...
Edgartown, MA

Births

Sarah Murphy and Colin Murphy of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Hayes Quinn Murphy, on April 25, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hayes weighed 7 pounds, 5.1 ounces. Emmett Alan Piper-Roche. Lilly Schott and Rob Piper-Roche of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Emmett Alan Piper-Roche,...
West Tisbury, MA

Protect Rural Roads

I’m writing in opposition to article 6 on the West Tisbury town warrant which would authorize the development of an affordable housing project on town owned land on the corner of State Road and Lambert’s Cove Road. This parcel lies in the State Road corridor that connects our down-Island towns...
Oak Bluffs, MA

Drive-in movies are back

The Oak Bluffs select board unanimously approved the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival’s request to continue a drive-in movie series at the YMCA and add some live performances into the mix. The drive-in would be held Wednesdays through Saturdays, 5:30 to 9:30 pm. Film Festival executive director Brian Ditchfield said the...
West Tisbury, MA

For Phyllis Meras, Ink in the Veins Keeps the Spirit Young

Phyllis Meras has itchy feet. Every day she walks the roads and woods around her house off Music street in West Tisbury, going on rambles with her friends Anna Alley and Susan Block, chronicling the flora and fauna of the changing seasons on the Island. Walking and traveling is an ingrained habit, cultivated during a journalism career that spans more than seven decades, and by her estimation has taken her to more than 100 countries, while writing for the Providence Journal, New York Times and Ladies Home Journal, just to name a few.
vineyardgazette.com

Override Awaits West Tisbury Voters as They Head to Tabernacle

West Tisbury voters will decide on a $300,000 general override to offset the town’s $20 million budget, when the annual town meeting and special election are held next week. The town meeting is Tuesday, held again this year at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. A special town election to decide the $300,000 override question is Thursday, May 22.
West Tisbury, MA

Agricultural Fair Will Return in August

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair will return for its 159th year this August, reviving a revered Island summer institution after cancellation last year, Agricultural Society trustees announced Tuesday. The fair will run from Thursday, August 19 through Sunday, August 22 and will be held entirely in person and live, the...