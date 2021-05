When it comes to nail-art trends, it doesn't get more traditional than a french manicure. The classic nail design featuring white tips was once a go-to for nail-art-lovers in the early 2000s, and it's slowly crept its way back into the mainstream over the last few years in more ways than one. People these days are getting creative with their french manicures — from the slanted to the inverted — and with warmer weather on the horizon, you can expect another switch-up, only this time with color à la "neon french twist" nails.