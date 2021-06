Coachman park was supposed to be getting a completely new look, with a new name! It will be called Imagine Clearwater and the park will include recreational spaces, a gateway plaza and bluff walk that connects the park to downtown, a bay walk promenade overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, and a lake area with picnic shelters. It will also include an outside stage with covered seating for 4,000 people, if it ever happens. The $64.5 million dollar project is now on hold because of rising construction costs.