June activity challenge in Barrie encourages residents to get active outdoors

“The best things in life are the people you love, the places you’ve seen and the memories you’ve made”. With no shortage of family activities to partake in, Dublin could very well be known as the most family-friendly city in all of Ireland. As the capital of the Republic, it is home to an abundance of historical and entertaining venues for your family to be immersed in when in town. Whether it be the oldest zoo in the world, or the “dead” zoo, medieval castles or Viking tours, there is something for everyone’s liking in Dublin City. Here is a compilation of our favourites that have come highly recommended. Not sure if you can squeeze them all in, but your family is sure to find something everyone will enjoy while visiting the great city of Dublin!