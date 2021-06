With the unofficial beginning of summer only two weeks away, it is time to get registered for summer programs and get back to enjoying all of the programming that is offered by the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department. Most of our programs are outdoors which allow us to run programs at full capacity. With restrictions removed, this has freed up the outdoor programs. But we will continue to disinfect and keep everyone safe. To find a listing of all of the programs available for preschool through adults, please visit the City of Faribault website and click on the Parks and Recreation tab. To make registration easier for everyone, programs can be registered online with a credit card. For those that qualify we also have scholarships available that will pay as much as 50% of the cost of the programs. To be able to access the scholarships you will have to register in person at the Faribault Community Center.