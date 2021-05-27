newsbreak-logo
Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo or Lee Je Hoon's Kim Do Gi, who is the better dark hero?

By Nyx-Elias
allkpop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent times, two of the highest-rated dramas have both been the sagas of dark heroes on the vengeful road to their own brands of justice. 'Vincenzo' stars Song Joong Ki in his banger of a small-screen comeback, and 'Taxi Driver' stars Lee Je Hoon, who is riding high on the enormous success of both 'Taxi Driver' and 'Move To Heaven.' Both the characters, those of Vincenzo Cassano and Kim Do Gi, are built on a dark past, ridden with trauma surrounding their mothers. While one suffers from abandonment issues, the other suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Both the characters have their own personal sense of justice, of what's right and what's wrong, as well as a common belief in "the ends justify the means," although not in the way that most would think.

