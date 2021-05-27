Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo or Lee Je Hoon's Kim Do Gi, who is the better dark hero?

Netflix is devoting a lot of promo time still to Vincenzo which is a great investment as streaming allows the drama to stay hot on the site for longer than the network airing period. It’s been a month since the drama wrapped but it was such a meaty work I remain curious for more tidbits. Song Joong Ki along with PD Kim Hee Won and screenwriter Park Jae Bum got together for an interview and gab session that was recently posted on Netflix. It was cute seeing how shy the PD and writer are, donning the girl and Inzaghi pigeon masks used in the scene where they revealed secrets on Babel and the corrupt law firm. A few tidbits stood out for me: when asked why there wasn’t more romance scenes, writer Park said that he was a middle aged man so it’s hard to write romance as all his love cells have died, lol; and he further shared that the inspiration for the Geumga Plaza residents came from the hit movie Kung Fu where all these martial arts experts were living in a rundown tenement.