Assembly passes Queens lawmaker’s bill that would simplify school enrollment for military families
A new piece of legislation that recently passed in the state Assembly would help to simplify school enrollment for children in military families. Proposed by Assemblyman Edward Braunstein, bill A.6528-A allows military families relocating to New York state to enroll their children in school prior to physically arriving in the neighborhood. The bill officially passed on May 19 in the midst of Military Appreciation Month and ahead of Memorial Day.politicsny.com