Late on Friday, AlixPartners, the Southfield, Michigan-headquartered business consultancy firm, said in a report that the recent leg of rancorous semiconductor shortage across the globe, which had prompted a number of US auto plants to trim outputs, could cost global automakers as many as $110 billion in revenues this year, nearly 45% up from a prior forecast of $61 billion, casting further glooms on a grievously hurt global automotive industry.