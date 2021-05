Recruiting is about to pick up and with that in mind, here are 10 2022 recruits Michigan football needs to add to its recruiting class. After a prolonged dead period thanks to Covid-19, recruiting is set to pick up in a big way. While recruits were allowed to take self-guided tours to campuses, they were unable to have face-to-face interaction with coaches or get the full experience of an official visit. That changes on June 1st when the NCAA will be lifting the dead period.