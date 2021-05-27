For Actors From Paul Bettany to Jonathan Majors, Performing in Period Pieces Offers New Perspective on the Past

The 1970s-set original movie “Uncle Frank” connected lead actor Paul Bettany more empathetically to his own father’s experience as a closeted gay man in that era. “I had a curated version of his life,” Bettany explains. Immersing himself in the period gave Bettany “a clearer understanding of the pressure that he felt upon him, and a forgiveness for him, in that I never really got to know him in the way that I’m sure he also would have wanted me to, had he been less encumbered by the guilt and shame that he was feeling surrounding his sexuality.”