Hearts of Hope Center for Sexual Trauma Releases Statement After Louisiana Universities Failure to Communicate Sexual Misconduct
Hearts of Hope Center for Sexual Trauma released the following statment i regards to Louisiana Universities Failure to Communicate Sexual Misconduct:. Hearts of Hope Center for Sexual Trauma believes and supports survivors of sexual violence. Perpetrators of sexual violence use their power and control over those with little or no power or control. It is a crime of oppression that is disproportionately suffered by women, women of color, by individuals who identify as LGBTQ+, and individuals with one or more disabilities.www.kadn.com