The Shag Haircut For Men: Then + Now

We are all unique, ya? We are special; we are singular, we are merrily unlike anyone else. But I was walking through North London the other day and crossed paths with a man in the exact same outfit. It was my own fault - you simply cannot walk around N16 in Blundstone boots, faded blue denim and a Carhartt overshirt and not expect to see yourself repeated hundreds, maybe thousands of times. But still, it was a bitter pill. Our eyes met; twin prides dented by the realisation that we didn’t choose our outfits, society did. Slave drones in the workwear fetish matrix. Tears in the rain.