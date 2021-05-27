The Shag Haircut For Men: Then + Now
What is a shag haircut? It’s a shaped haircut with lots of layers. The shag usually has bangs, waves or curls, sideburns, and long hair at the neck. But not always. This 70s and 80s and sometimes 90s style is back for both men and women. It evokes previous eras of music and styles as well as a more innocent time – when men permed their hair and wore Spandex as a fashion statement. David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart, and Eddie Van Halen are a few notable rock ‘n’ roll shag haircuts.www.menshairstyletrends.com