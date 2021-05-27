newsbreak-logo
Illinois State Police Reminding Those Traveling to Starved Rock State Parks to Follow No Parking Rules

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois State Police are anticipating plenty of travel across Illinois for the Memorial Day Weekend and, no doubt, Starved Rock State Park will be a popular destination. With that in mind, the Illinois State Police are reminding visitors to Starved Rock to adhere to posted No Parking signs. According to information provided by the Illinois State Police this is what travelers need to know about Starved Rock State Park…

Illinois Statecilfm.com

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive street will be closed until at least...
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Illinois Statewgel.com

Illinois Urged To ‘Start Seeing Motorcycles’

Gov. JB Pritzker has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois, joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and motorcycle safety advocates to remind all users of the road to Start Seeing Motorcycles. “We want all riders and motorists, whether they’re traveling a short distance or long...