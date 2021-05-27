Illinois State Police Reminding Those Traveling to Starved Rock State Parks to Follow No Parking Rules
The Illinois State Police are anticipating plenty of travel across Illinois for the Memorial Day Weekend and, no doubt, Starved Rock State Park will be a popular destination. With that in mind, the Illinois State Police are reminding visitors to Starved Rock to adhere to posted No Parking signs. According to information provided by the Illinois State Police this is what travelers need to know about Starved Rock State Park…www.illinoisnewsnow.com