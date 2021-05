(Earth Eats theme music, composed by Erin Tobey and performed by Erin and Matt Tobey) KAYTE YOUNG: From WFIU in Bloomington Indiana, I'm Kayte Young and this is Earth Eats. DENISE BREEDEN-OST: There's a feeling to it that's kind of satisfying that way. It doesn't feel like so much that we could survive on it as we're able to provide some of our sort of staple foods. KAYTE YOUNG: On today's show we visit a farm east of Bloomington to speak with Denise and Sean Breeden Ost about growing food, preserving food, and eating food. We check out their dried bean threshing techniques and reflect on the notion of self-sufficiency in the midst of a pandemic. That's coming up after the news, so stay with us.