The Pittsburgh Pirates have the first pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. It seems more likely that they select shortstop Jordan Lawlar. During the 2020 MLB season, it appeared that Kumar Rocker was going to be the first overall pick with the phrase “tank for Kumar” becoming more and more popular among not just the Pittsburgh Pirates fanbase, but other teams picking in the top five. Throughout the early course of the 2021 season, there was debate on if Rocker or his teammate Jack Leiter will go with the first pick. However, it seems likely that a high school shortstop will go first instead.