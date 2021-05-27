newsbreak-logo
Chippewa County, WI

Chippewa Falls man charged with maintaining drug house, possession of quarter-pound of meth

By Chris Vetter Eau Claire Leader-Telegram
Chippewa Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cadott man has been charged with running a drug house and possessing meth with the intent to deliver after police confiscated 122 grams of meth during a raid Thursday at his home. Leroy T. McNamara, 58, 9480 Highway K, was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of...

chippewa.com
#Drug Trafficking#Convicted Felon#Marijuana#Drug House#Drug Paraphernalia#Crime#Drug Court#County Police#County Sheriff#Chippewa County Court#Eau Claire County Court#Douglas County Court#Manufacturing Meth#Burglary#Probation#Prison#Home#Drug Transactions#Confidential Informants#Anson
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

Wisconsin Woman Arrested for 2nd OUI

A Wisconsin woman was arrested for her 2nd OUI Saturday morning with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, they received a call from a father asking for a check on his children. He stated his 12-year-old daughter was texting him about adults using drugs in the vehicle they were in.
Chippewa County, WIWEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County modifying mask requirement for county buildings

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County announced Monday that effective May 18, masks will no longer be required in county buildings, except in courtrooms and in the jail. Chippewa County says visitors are still encouraged to call ahead and schedule appointments or use the drop box located outside of...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KARE 11

AMBER ALERT: Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Menomonie, Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning in Menomonie, Wisconsin. According to the Menomonie Police Department, Samantha Stephenson was last seen in the late morning hours Sunday on foot wearing a white Rick and Morty hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and no shoes. Officials say Samantha is 5-foot-3, with blue eyes, brown hair and was wearing glasses.
Lake Hallie, WIPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Woman jailed for writing multiple fake checks

CHIPPEWA FALLS -- A Lake Hallie woman convicted of writing numerous fake checks at area banks last summer, then withdrew the money, will serve a 20-day jail sentence. Jennifer R. Lanners, 30, 3487 S. Joles Parkway, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Chippewa County Court to fraud against a financial institution. Charges of wire fraud, forgery, bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer were read-in and dismissed.
Chippewa Falls, WIPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Identities released of two crash victims

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk has released the identities of the two rural Cadott residents killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday on Highway 29, east of Chippewa Falls. Camellia F. Kelch, 38, and her 13-year-old son, Isaiah P. Kelch, of 25971 50th Ave., were both pronounced deceased...
Chippewa County, WIbloomeradvance.com

Double Fatality On Hwy 29 Monday Morning

On Monday, May 10, at 11:01 am the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call reporting an accident just occurred on Hwy 29 involving a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger car. The information reported was that the accident occurred in the east bound lane of Hwy 29 near mile marker 83 just west of 190th Street. Upon arrival Sheriff Deputies spoke a number of witnesses who indicated the red Chevrolet Monte Carlo, foreground, was west bound on Hwy 29 when it crossed over into the median, then traveled into the east bound lane striking an east bound semi-tractor and trailer, on its side in the background. The occupants of the Monte Carlo, a 38-year-old female and her 13-year-old son from Cadott, were ejected from their vehicle. The two occupants were found deceased. The driver of the semi was not injured. Names have been withheld pending notification of family. The Wisconsin State Patrol, the Chippewa County Coroner’s Office and the Chippewa Fire District assisted the sheriff’s department at the scene and with the investigation.
Chippewa Falls, WILeader-Telegram

CF woman arrested for drunk driving, child in car

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman has been charged with her fourth drunken-driving offense after she was arrested with her 10-year-old son in her vehicle March 27, shortly after getting into an altercation with her ex-husband. Lori A. Rasmus, 44, 1523 Bergman Road, was charged in Chippewa County Court...
Chippewa County, WIchetekalert.com

Two killed in semi versus car crash in Chippewa County

A 38-year-old rural Cadott woman and her 13-year-old son were killed when the woman's 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo hit a semi truck and trailer head-on on Hwy. 29 near Chippewa Falls. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 10, on Hwy. 29, east of 190th Street, in the...
Chippewa Falls, WIPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Two dead in Highway 29 crash

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Two rural Cadott residents died after their vehicle crashed into a semitrailer truck Monday on Highway 29 near Chippewa Falls. The deceased are a 38-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. The accident occurred at 11:01 a.m. near 190th Street in...
Chippewa County, WILadysmith News

Two dead in crash west of Cadott

Two individuals were killed in a crash Monday morning on Wis. 29 in Chippewa County. The May 10 crash was reported at 11.01 a.m. on Wis;. 29, east of 190th Street in the town of Lafayette. A 38-year-old female and her 13-year-old son from rural Cadott were killed. The driver...
Eau Claire, WIChippewa Herald

Eau Claire man to serve six months in jail for driving car through several yards, striking tree

An Eau Claire man will serve at least six months in jail after he reportedly drove his car into several yards and struck a tree in June 2019. Bruce C. Jensen, 56, 1513 Howard Ave., pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in Chippewa County Court. Jensen was initially charged with seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, which carries a mandatory minimum of three years in prison.
Chippewa Falls, WILeader-Telegram

From Our Files 05/12/21

Chippewa Falls police Chief Matthew Kelm is sworn in to his new position. Augusta school district driver Steve Hass reflects on a fire that destroyed a school bus carrying 13 students earlier in the week. There were no injuries. 20 years ago — 2001. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary...