newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Some Colleges Are Loosening Their Mask Mandates: Here’s a List

By Rachel Cieri Mull
The Chronicle of Higher Education
 3 days ago

As national Covid-19 case counts continue to drop and more people get vaccinated, some colleges are scaling back one of the most visible preventive measures against the disease’s spread: mask mandates. In the last month a number of institutions have announced that they’ll no longer require masks on campus, though...

www.chronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard University#Kansas State University#Baylor University#Texas State University#State Colleges#The Mask#Duke University#Elon University#Florida State University#Idaho State University#Missouri State University#Rice University#The Texas A M University#The University Of Houston#Lincoln#The University Of Oregon#The University Of Texas#The University Of Wyoming#Vanderbilt University#Weber State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Lewisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Franklin & Marshall College join list of schools mandating COVID-19 vaccinations

Franklin & Marshall College announced on Tuesday that it will require enrolled students who are present on campus in the fall to have been fully vaccinated by Aug. 1. The Lancaster-based private liberal arts college is now the 13th private college in Pennsylvania to impose this requirement on students in hopes of preventing an outbreak of COVID-19 in the next academic year, according to a list being kept by The Chronicle of Higher Education. Bucknell University in Lewisburg joined this list last week.
Collegesbigislandvideonews.com

UH To Require COVID-19 Vaccination For On-Campus Students

(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi announced on Monday that beginning in the fall 2021 semester, on-campus students will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination, provided one has been approved and fully licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by that time. UH President David Lassner held a...
Protestsnewjerseynewsnetwork.com

Rutgers Students plan to protest the university's vaccine requirement to return to campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - Rutgers University announced back in late March that it plans on requiring students returning to campus to be vaccinated for COVID-19. In a press release, the university said, "Assurances from the federal government that vaccines will be available for all Americans by the end of May and assessments by public health experts prompted university leaders to adjust the vaccine requirements for the fall semester.”
CollegesNew York Post

University of California to nix SAT, ACT in settlement with minority students

The University of California agreed to no longer consider SAT or ACT scores when making admissions and scholarship decisions under a settlement finalized Friday in a 2019 lawsuit filed on behalf of low income students of color and students with disabilities. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students...
CollegesWHNT-TV

More than 300 universities across the US requiring students to receive COVID-19 vaccine

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — As U.S. colleges and universities hope to return to normal, they’re weighing how far they’re willing to go to keep campus safe — to require or not to require students, faculty, and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine to return to campus; that is the question. And for hundreds of colleges across the country, they’re deciding that their answer is yes.
Colorado Statekion546.com

Colorado is banning legacy preferences in college admissions

As more schools reconsider the role of legacy status in college admissions, Colorado has taken a significant step toward leveling the playing field. Gov. Jared Polis signed a law earlier this week banning officials at state-supported higher education institutions from considering family relationships to alumni — otherwise known as legacy preference — as a criteria during the admissions process.
Collegessoulpurposemag.com

These Students Suspected Their University Was Silencing Conservative Speech

When academia lacks viewpoint diversity, confirmation bias and tribalism infect American universities. Unfortunately, this is the case on many college campuses today. Diversity is celebrated, but too rarely does this include diversity of thought. Students at the University of Minnesota (UMN) learned this the hard way in 2018. It all...
Collegesjonathanturley.org

Rutgers Law Students Require All Student Groups To Hold Critical Race Theory Or Diversity Programs

We recently discussed the controversy at Rutgers Law School over the reading of the “n-word” from a state supreme court opinion. Now there is a potentially serious conflict brewing over the right of the student government to demand that all student groups hold at least one event featuring critical race theory or diversity issues. The requirement (for any group receiving more than $250) presents some interesting questions in the conflict between free speech and diversity programs at such schools.On November 20, 2020, the student bar association on the Camden campus amended its constitution to add a section titled “Student Organizations Fostering Diversity and Inclusion.” The section mandates that if an organization “requests or receives $250 or more in total allocations,” they are required to “plan at least one (1) event that addresses their chosen topics through the lens of Critical Race Theory, diversity and inclusion, or cultural competency.”
CollegesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Top Public University

A college education can set students up for a lifetime of professional success. But the reality is that getting into a good school is difficult, as many top tier schools are highly selective and prohibitively expensive. Yet there are a number of publicly-funded schools that offer high-quality education that are more affordable and more accessible […]