Tempur Sealy to acquire U.K.-based sleep retailer Dreams

Furniture Today
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Bedding manufacturer Tempur Sealy International will acquire Dreams, a specialty bedding retailer located in the United Kingdom, for about $475 million. The company said the acquisition, primarily from an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, will accelerate the its growth in the largest European beading market, nearly doubling the company's international sales compared with 2020. Dreams currently sells Tempurpedic and Sealy.

www.furnituretoday.com
