Simms: Why Fields should play, but not start Week 1

For the foreseeable future, Vikings’ fans will be wondering how good Kellen Mond will eventually be. Is he the next big thing? Or is he the next Christian Ponder. We will more than likely not know the answer until at least the 2022 season with Kirk Cousins continuing to be the Vikings starting quarterback. Many experts believe Kellen Mond has all the tools to be a starting quarterback in this league, but it will take some time to develop him. One analyst, who is very high on Mond, is NBC Sports’ Chris Simms.