HIGH POINT – With many existing resources playing catch-up on record backlogs, another new upholstery vendor is making its High Point Market debut. JP Home Furnishings will launch its new upholstery line at its showroom and offices on the second floor of 215 S. Main St. with 10 stationary seating collections targeting retail prices from $1,099 to $1,599 for sofas, sectionals, loveseats, chairs and ottomans, available custom-order in an array of more than 100 body and accent fabrics. There are no minimums or order requirements. Once ordered, the company has committed to ship within 10 to 12 weeks, including for orders at market.