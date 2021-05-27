newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Analyzing foot traffic in pandemic year provide insights into shopping trends

Furniture Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH POINT — When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe a little more than a year ago, it brought unprecedented challenges and changes to the furniture industry, affecting manufacturers, retailers and especially consumers. The past year has been marked by a series of unpredictable market down-turns/up-turns caused by widespread...

www.furnituretoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Store Shopping#Foot Traffic#Christmas#Data Traffic#Traffic Patterns#In Store Shopping#Key Markets#Store Traffic Averages#Industry Retailers#Consumer Behaviors#Furniture Retailers#Reliable Consumers#Furniture Store Retailers#Buying Cycles#Furniture Retailing#Consumer Interest#Manufacturers#Trends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Related
Retailthecolumbusceo.com

50% Of U.S. Consumers Expect Brands To Retain And Improve Upon Pandemic Conveniences

While post-ish pandemic discretionary spending continues to ramp up across apparel, domestic travel, experiences and luxury, the consumer's high-bar expectations for fast, free delivery and returns, along with seamless omnichannel experiences are here to stay. A Year of Agility—What Post-ish Covid-19 Consumer Behavior Looks Like Right Now produced by Coresight Research in partnership with media, analytics and strategic consulting firm January Digital, identifies exclusive new research on consumer behavior and retail priorities.
Retailhomeaccentstoday.com

Retail foot traffic rebounding faster for some than others

Los Altos, Calif. – As retailers look to either regain market share or hang on to it, in-store traffic is a highly watched metric. Foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai has been tracking the performance of many of the largest players in the country. A series of recent reports compares sector performance for this year’s first quarter against store visits last year – when some channels closed their doors due to Covid-19 regulations while those deemed essential businesses remained open.
California Statecapradio.org

Vaccine Incentive Effectiveness/ Future Of Long-Term And Senior Care / Pandemic Shopping Trends / California Wine Roundup

The COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort continues across the U.S., and with that has come a growing discussion over how vaccine incentives can help the country reach herd immunity. The pandemic has also exposed the weaknesses of congregate care facilities and magnified the need for more at-home and community options; we take a closer look at the future of elder and long-term care. A culture and lifestyle writer joins us with more on the evolution of shopping trends during COVID-19 and what you need to know in the world of wine.
Retailfreightwaves.com

The retail foot traffic recovery story — Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO. DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Perhaps best known for Freight Billing, DDC recently launched IT Outsourcing to help supply chain stakeholders hit development milestones without risking financial performance. Learn more at ddcfpo.com. With new CDC...
Public Healthadchatdfw.com

B2B Branding Insights for a Post-Pandemic Environment | Spire Agency Offers Insight

Each day brings us closer to reaching a seemingly triumphant exit from spending over a year of our lives in some form of lockdown. The global economy itself seems poised to take off; the expected speed bumps in that process notwithstanding. Leading indicators and economic forecasts point to significant corporate growth over the next three years. Large enterprises all over the world are beginning to open their wallets again and invest in their businesses as they plan for 2022 and beyond. Brace yourselves, B2B marketing and sales professionals, a “golden age” of B2B business activity may be in our immediate future.
RetailKeene Sentinel

Best Buy sends its 'Blue Shirts' outdoors to deliver packages

Best Buy Co. thinks it can succeed where rival Walmart Inc. failed: by asking its store employees to deliver online orders to customers’ homes. The consumer-electronics retailer said Thursday that its employees, nicknamed “Blue Shirts,” will now handle some e-commerce deliveries. They will be trained, and will arrive in company-branded vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry said on a call with reporters. The move will help the retailer cope with the surge in digital orders, which are often fulfilled through its stores, and also give staff the opportunity to develop new skills.
RetailNew Haven Register

The future of ecommerce: From marketplace seller to the exit of your company

The preference of customers for ecommerce increased exponentially in the last year because of the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 , but even when everything returns relative to normal and physical stores open, the reality is that the preference for this business model will be maintained or will continue to grow over the next few years.
RetailThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Shoppers go back to stores, but retailers face challenges

NEW YORK • Americans are going back to one of their favorite past times: store shopping. With more people getting vaccinated and dropping their face masks, retailers from Walmart to Macy’s are seeing an eager return to their stores after more than a year of their customers migrating online during the pandemic.
Healthmonitordaily.com

Funding Source Insight: Post-Pandemic Access to Capital

Monitor checks in with leaders from two banks that provide capital to equipment finance companies. They talk about the biggest challenges their clients faced in 2020 and what it takes to get a deal done in today’s environment. In the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown, many feared the worst...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Department Store Retailing Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Kohl's ,David Jones Pty ,Dillard's

Latest released the research study on Global Department Store Retailing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Department Store Retailing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Department Store Retailing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Kohl's (United States),David Jones Pty Limited (Australia),Dillard's Inc. (United States),Macy's (United States),Nordstrom, Inc. (United States),Belk, Inc. (United States),Falabella (Chile),Neiman Marcus Group, Inc., (United States),Burlington (United States),J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (United States),Bon-Ton Holdings Inc. (United States),Lojas Riachuelo (Brazil)
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market - A comprehensive study by key players Walmart, Tesco.com, Target Brands

The COVID-19 Outbreak- Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of COVID-19 Outbreak- Office Stationery and Supplies B2B industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Walmart, Tesco.com, Target Brands, 3M, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Office Depot, Alibaba Group, Carrefour, Amazon.com & Staples.
RetailFurniture Today

Charting 40 years of furniture retailing

HIGH POINT — On May 11, 1981, Furniture Today introduced its first national ranking of furniture stores. The retail landscape at the time bore little resemblance to what we know today. Ashley HomeStores, today’s top dog, was still 16 years away from opening its first retail store and was a...
Industrybostonnews.net

Drip irrigation pipe Market Rising Demand, Growth, Trend & Insights for next 5 years : Jain Irrigation Systems, Netafim, Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company

The latest released research publication on Drip irrigation pipe Market is an in-depth Market tracker with a comprehensive evaluation of the challenges faced by manufacturers in current scenario to achieve new growth cycle. As Drip irrigation pipe Industry manufacturers have move toward digitization and data-oriented solutions; it is important to evaluate Drip irrigation pipe customer, business segments, products, aftermarket services, regions and channels to understand the elasticity in each of the markets. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Jain Irrigation Systems, Netafim, Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, EPC Industries, Eurodrip, Hunter Industries, Rivulis Irrigation, Chinadrip Irrigation, Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation, Antelco & Elgo Irrigation.
RestaurantsPosted by
MassLive.com

Restaurant foot traffic on the rise

Foot traffic to food and beverage establishments in the Greater Boston region is up more than 42.5 percent since the beginning of the year and analysts say they see plenty more growth on the horizon. The rise of foot traffic in the Boston area noted by Zenreach slightly outpaces the...
EconomyKPVI Newschannel 6

Frost & Sullivan Analyzes the Mega Trends Transforming the United States Through 2030

Experts reveal the social, education, work, political, economic, and urbanization trends set to converge in the next decade, transforming the US. SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Transformative Mega Trends in the United States through 2030, examines the complex intersections of social, education, work, political, economic, and urbanization trends set to converge in the next decade. Social trends will be the biggest drivers of disruption, including the evolution of millennials, the rise of Gen Z, growth of the elderly demographic, expanding Hispanic and Asian populations, and income divides. While the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the US gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate, it is set to remain positive throughout the remainder of the decade.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

This Grocery Chain Is Shutting Down

After months of store closures around the world due to COVID-related shutdowns, it finally seemed as though things were finally looking up for the retail industry. Unfortunately, even more casualties are coming—and this time, it's a retail giant that's closing up shop. Read on to discover which grocery chain is shutting its doors for good.
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Study provides valuable insight for preventing global pandemics

Whether it's plankton exposed to parasites or people exposed to pathogens, a host's initial immune response plays an integral role in determining whether infection occurs and to what degree it spreads within a population, new University of Colorado Boulder research suggests. The findings, published May 13 in The American Naturalist,...