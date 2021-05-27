Kenan Thompson, Regé-Jean Page, Martin Freeman Weigh In On Showcasing New Shades of Masculinity on TV

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWith allegations of abuse and inappropriate behavior against men emerging on a seemingly weekly basis in the news, men’s actions both at home and in the workplace are coming under much-needed scrutiny. Amid this increased attention, TV viewers were perhaps shocked by the arrival of a show like Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso,” which places a man who is as good as 24 karat gold at the center of the narrative.

TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘SNL’ Cast Members Are Juggling More Jobs Under Lorne Michaels

You don’t have to be perpetually “live, from New York” to flourish these days at “Saturday Night Live.”. In years past, the show’s cast members focused their all on the venerable late-night program and, when outside opportunity knocked or contracts ran out or media economics forced a tightening of the group, they left. This season has provided the clearest indication yet that those rules are changing: cast members are increasingly taking on new projects even as they continue with the NBC show.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved NBC Comedy Not on Tonight

TV fans never like to find out that one of their beloved shows is not airing when they expect it to, and many will be bummed to find that a hit NBC comedy is not on tonight. SNL star Kenan Thompson's new show Kenan typically aired at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays, but the show aired its Season 1 finale last week, April 27, so it will not be on tonight. In its place, NBC will be airing the Season 1 finale of Young Rock, another big hit comedy for the network that had been the lead in for Kenan.
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

Freshmen Comedies ‘Young Rock’ & ‘Kenan’ Renewed at NBC

Two of NBC’s new series have been rewarded with second seasons. According to TVLine, freshmen comedies Young Rock and Kenan both received season renewals. The two half-hour comedies premiered this year filling NBC’s Tuesday evening block airing before hour dramas This Is Us and New Amsterdam. Young Rock, which wrapped...
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

YOUNG ROCK and KENAN Both Renewed for Second Seasons at NBC

The series Young Rock and Kenan have both gotten the green light at NBC to come back for a second season. The network’s comedy lineup is looking to rebuild after Superstore ended in March and Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set to end after this coming season. Young Rock is based on...
MoviesWUSA

Martin Freeman Shares His Candid Reaction to the Plot of 'Black Panther 2'

Martin Freeman is offering some insight into the upcoming Black Panthersequel, Wakanda Forever. The 49-year-old British actor played CIA agent Everett K. Ross in the 2018 film and revealed that he will be back for the highly anticipated sequel. Freeman appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on...
TV SeriesPopculture

NBC Renews Two Freshman Sitcoms for Second Seasons

NBC renewed two of its freshman comedies this week — Young Rock and Kenan. The two series center around Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and SNL star Kenan Thompson, respectively, and have done relatively well in their first year on the air. In statements published by Vulture, NBC executives sounded confident that the shows would only grow in popularity.
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Honest Quotes About Parenthood From Kenan Thompson

When Kenan Thompson isn’t gracing the “Saturday Night Life” set or playing a single dad on “Kenan,” he’s chasing after two rambunctious kids. The comedian and his wife, Christina Evangeline, have two daughters ― Georgia and Gianna. Since becoming a dad in 2014, he’s opened up about watching his daughters grow up, being a funny parent, protecting his kids’ privacy and more.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Kenan Thompson Says ‘Kenan’ Will Ramp Up The Romance In Season 2 – Contenders TV

Kenan Thompson, who plays Kenan Williams in his eponymous NBC comedy, says that romance levels are set to ramp up now that the series has been renewed for Season 2. Thompson, speaking during the show’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Television awards-season event, said to expect more between the relationship between his character and Mika, played by Kimrie Lewis, his exec producer and secret crush.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Marvel's Tessa Thompson working on unexpected new TV series

Marvel actress Tessa Thompson is developing a surprise TV series for Hulu. Known for portraying the Asgardian warrior Valkyrie in the MCU and Charlotte Hale in HBO's mind-bender Westworld, she's now turned creator according to The Hollywood Reporter. The untitled project is inspired by Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting...
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

George Wallace, Jackée Harry Join Freeform Comedy Pilot 'Everything's Trash' (EXCLUSIVE)

The iconic pair join previously announced series star Phoebe Robinson in the half-hour pilot. It follows Phoebe, a 30-something podcast star navigating her messy life. When her younger brother Jayden emerges as a leading politician, she’s forced to grow up, so she relies on her friends and close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood, since she doesn’t seem to have a clue. The series is inspired by Robinson’s book, “Everything’s Trash But It’s Okay.”
TV & VideosSlate

Wanna See Keegan-Michael Key and Kenan Thompson Beat Up Statler and Waldorf?

It’s not every night you get to watch Keegan-Michael Key and Kenan Thompson beat up beloved Muppet Show hecklers Statler and Waldorf. But on Saturday night, viewers who tuned into NBC’s popular sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live got to watch host Keegan-Michael Key and cast member Kenan Thompson beat up beloved Muppet Show hecklers Statler and Waldorf. See for yourself:
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Martin Freeman Says Parts of ‘Black Panther 2’ Are ‘Very Odd’

Martin Freeman says when Chadwick Boseman passed away last year after a long, private battle with cancer, he assumed that Black Panther II was simply not going to happen. A short time after Boseman’s death, Marvel reached out and let Freeman —who plays CIA agent Everett Ross in the series — know that the plan for the sequel had changed, but the movie would still happen.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

The Muppets Make a Surprise Appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'

In a sketch spoofing “The Muppets” on “Saturday Night Live’s” penultimate episode of Season 46, a couple of the actual classic puppets made appearances. Kermit the Frog kicked things off, of course, as the host of “The Muppet Show,” but Statler and Waldorf were along for the ride as well, always ready to provide a heckle, such as replying to Kermit calling Melissa Villaseñor’s Lily Tomlin “a show stopper” by saying, “I’d do anything for this show to stop.” However, in today’s climate, not every heckle was the perfect one.
TV & VideosDecider

‘SNL’ Recap: Keegan-Michael Key Is Joined By Olivia Rodrigo And … The Muppets?!?

No matter how much I wished for Saturday Night Live to be audacious enough to actually do the bathttub-in-the-kitchen apartment tour sketch as a meta-wink (see Keegan-Michael Key’s character arc in Don’t Think Twice), I have to wrestle with the reality that SNL will never be that audacious. But there’s still plenty of hope for this episode, as Key is a sketch stalwart, who somehow never got the time of day from SNL. His partner in comedy from MADtv to Key & Peele, Jordan Peele, did get a look back in 2008-9 when Lorne Michaels needed a Barack Obama impersonator. Narrator: Peele did not get the job. Second Narrator: Key & Peele made hay with that thanks to Key’s anger translations of Peele’s Obama. But no hard feelings here! In fact, Key was over the moon delighted to be part of SNL this episode.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Rosie O'Donnell to Guest Star on 'Run The World' (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that Rosie O’Donnell will guest star in the upcoming comedy “Run the World,” which premieres on May 16 at 8:30 p.m. O’Donnell is set to play Dr. Nancy Josephson, a “brash, foul-mouthed therapist” that all four best friends discover they are all seeing. She is “a tough loving counselor that challenges the women to take ownership of their actions and acquire new tools for problem-solving.”
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Muppets Crash SNL in Hilarious Skit With Keegan-Michael Key and Kenan Thompson

Keegan-Michael Key made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on May 15, and while we already knew that Olivia Rodrigo would be the musical guest, we had no idea the Muppets would be crashing the show. In a skit spoofing The Muppet Show, Kermit the Frog welcomes Melissa Villaseñor's Lily Tomlin to the stage only to be heckled by Statler and Waldorf, as per usual. Thankfully, Key and Kenan Thompson were there to back him up as security guards.
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Martin Freeman: Jim Carrey’s Method Acting On ‘Man On The Moon’ Was ‘Narcissistic’

Martin Freeman slammed Jim Carrey’s method acting in the 1999 biopic Man on the Moon, calling it “narcissistic,” the Independent reports. Netflix’s 2017 documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond examined Carrey’s performance as the comedian Andy Kaufman, revealing that he spent four months never breaking character and insisted on being called “Andy” even when the cameras stopped rolling. 49-year-old Freeman called Carrey’s approach to the role as “self-aggrandizing, selfish and narcissistic,” even arguing that the star “should have been fired” over some of his on-set antics.
TV & Videoskcrw.com

Kenan Thompson: ‘Kenan’

This week on The Treatment, Elvis welcomes actor Kenan Thompson, who stars on “Saturday Night Live” and in the new sitcom “Kenan” on NBC. Thompson is an Emmy-winner for “Saturday Night Live” and its longest running cast member, currently in his 18th season on the sketch show. In their conversation, Thompson talks about how seriously he takes his comedic acting, both in sketch comedy and in his new sitcom. He says his work as a young actor on Nickelodeon was great preparation for his career now. And he talks about why he’s never tried to be a stand-up comedian.