Kenan Thompson, Regé-Jean Page, Martin Freeman Weigh In On Showcasing New Shades of Masculinity on TV

No matter how much I wished for Saturday Night Live to be audacious enough to actually do the bathttub-in-the-kitchen apartment tour sketch as a meta-wink (see Keegan-Michael Key’s character arc in Don’t Think Twice), I have to wrestle with the reality that SNL will never be that audacious. But there’s still plenty of hope for this episode, as Key is a sketch stalwart, who somehow never got the time of day from SNL. His partner in comedy from MADtv to Key & Peele, Jordan Peele, did get a look back in 2008-9 when Lorne Michaels needed a Barack Obama impersonator. Narrator: Peele did not get the job. Second Narrator: Key & Peele made hay with that thanks to Key’s anger translations of Peele’s Obama. But no hard feelings here! In fact, Key was over the moon delighted to be part of SNL this episode.