11 Best Carrier Oils for Glowing, Radiant Skin

When it comes to fighting breakouts, few ingredients are as popular as salicylic acid. You’ll find it in everything from spot treatments to moisturizers to cleansers, and the latter is what you’ll really want to stock up on since the best salicylic acid face washes are key to clear skin. Salicylic acid is a type of beta-hydroxy acid derived from salicin, explains Gary Goldenberg M.D., a cosmetic and medical dermatologist in New York City. “Like many acids, salicylic acid helps to remove the superficial layer of the skin by destroying superficial skin cells,” Dr. Goldenberg says. “This helps skin to turn over and improve in appearance. It also helps to unroof comedones (blackheads and whiteheads), allowing their contents to ‘drain.’ Salicylic acid is also antibacterial, helping to kill the bacteria that cause acne.”