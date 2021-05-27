newsbreak-logo
11 Best Carrier Oils for Glowing, Radiant Skin

By Marielle Marlys
goodhousekeeping.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile moisturizers, serums and creams are frequently highlighted as integral parts of a skincare regimen, carrier oils are a little bit less known. They're natural oils that are extracted from plants, nuts or seeds that can be applied to the skin alone or mixed with essential oils. Carrier oils then “carry” the essential oil into your skin and deliver nourishing effects at the same time. Most carrier oils aren’t potent and are only lightly scented, therefore they don’t interfere with the essential oils.

