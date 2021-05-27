newsbreak-logo
Let’s Talk Indianola – Summer Heat Safety

By Andrew Swadner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s Let’s Talk Indianola we talk with Bob Soukup with the Indianola Fire Department about staying safe outside in the summer. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.

Indianola Bike Nights Cancelled for 2021

The Indianola Bike Nights have been cancelled for this summer. Organizers said in a statement the tough decision came about after many in depth discussions and weeks of planning meetings, but due to the major courthouse construction on the square and the planned downtown streetscape revitalization Bike Nights could not take place, as power has been eliminated on the square and there is no option for temporary power setups, in addition to limited space. Other venues throughout the City of Indianola and Warren County were considered, but ultimately were not able to host the event. Bike Night plans to return in 2022.
Indianola Facilities Available for Tour Tonight

The City of Indianola is inviting the public to take a tour of the Library and the Indianola Fire and Police Station/City Hall this evening. The buildings will be open to the public to view the facilities and new layouts, as well as meet staff. For those unable to attend, a virtual tour is available or an in-person tour may be scheduled at a later date. The tour will take place from 6-8pm. A link to the virtual tour can be found below.
Traffic Conversion Will Change Street Markings, Add Four Way Stops

The plan is set for the one-way to two-way traffic conversion on the downtown Indianola square and surrounding area for the City of Indianola. Community and Economic Development Director Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News city crews and contractors will work throughout the day to change the street signs, remove and add pavement markings as needed, and convert several two-way stops to four-way stops. Dissell also said it will be a significant change, but stressed the need for patience throughout the process.
Indianola Schools Present Screenagers Tonight

The Indianola Community School District is presenting a showing of the film Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age today. Screenagers explores parental struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction and offers solutions to help kids find balance. Indianola School Board member Sue Wilson tells KNIA News this year especially with kids learning virtually, a balance needs to be found with limiting screen time for healthy growth. Screenagers will be shown at the Indianola Paramount Theater with showings at 4 and 6:30pm, and is free and open to the public with no registration.
Broadband Survey Deadline Approaching

The deadline to participate in the Greater Des Moines Partnership’s broadband survey is Friday, May 14th. The project aims to map Internet speeds throughout an 11-county Central Iowa Region, including Marion, Warren, and Jasper Counties. Residents are encouraged to complete a survey to measure broadband availability and identify areas that do not currently meet their needs.
Indianola Parks and Rec Plant Sale Ends Today

Today is the final day for the Indianola Parks and Rec annual plant sale, with perennials, annuals, or vegetables still available. Kathy Kester tells KNIA News orders can be made over the phone or online at the parks and rec website. Kester also said you can select a date and time to pick up the plants when you order, and if you order over $40 worth of items you can get free delivery within Indianola city limits. For more information on the plant sale, click below.
Indianola Performing Median Maintenance

The City of Indianola will be performing maintenance on the entry medians on Highway 65/69 on May 18th, leading to the inside lanes to be closed for part of the day. The inside lanes will be closed from 7am until 4pm, and the city urges caution and patience to all commuters during the construction time.
Indianola School District Showing Screenagers

The Indianola Community School District will be hosting a showing of the film Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age on Tuesday. Screenagers explores parental struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction and offers solutions to help kids find balance. Indianola School Board member Sue Wilson tells KNIA News this year especially with kids learning virtually, a balance needs to be found with limiting screen time for healthy growth. Screenagers will be shown at the Indianola Paramount Theater on Tuesday, May 11th with showings at 4 and 6:30pm, and is free and open to the public with no registration.
City of Indianola Putting Up Square Street Signs

As part of the Indianola Downtown Square traffic conversion to two-way on May 17th, the City of Indianola is putting up signs now that won’t go into effect until the change. City Manager Ryan Waller tells KNIA News the signs will be covered until they go into effect, and residents along Howard and Buxton Streets will be receiving a letter detailing the change. Waller also said the city is asking residents to continue to be observant of the signage on the roads and to maintain the speed limit during the change. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
Shop Local Saturday Today in Indianola

Shop Local Saturday is today in Indianola, a day set aside once a quarter for Indianola and area residents to shop at the various businesses on the downtown Indianola square and surrounding area. Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News Indianola has a lot to offer for shoppers ranging from home goods and food, to services, such as haircuts or art, and much more. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on location on the downtown Indianola Square, playing music for shoppers.