Let’s Talk Indianola – Summer Heat Safety

The Indianola Community School District will be hosting a showing of the film Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age on Tuesday. Screenagers explores parental struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction and offers solutions to help kids find balance. Indianola School Board member Sue Wilson tells KNIA News this year especially with kids learning virtually, a balance needs to be found with limiting screen time for healthy growth. Screenagers will be shown at the Indianola Paramount Theater on Tuesday, May 11th with showings at 4 and 6:30pm, and is free and open to the public with no registration.