Let’s Talk Indianola – Summer Heat Safety

The Indianola Bike Nights have been cancelled for this summer. Organizers said in a statement the tough decision came about after many in depth discussions and weeks of planning meetings, but due to the major courthouse construction on the square and the planned downtown streetscape revitalization Bike Nights could not take place, as power has been eliminated on the square and there is no option for temporary power setups, in addition to limited space. Other venues throughout the City of Indianola and Warren County were considered, but ultimately were not able to host the event. Bike Night plans to return in 2022.