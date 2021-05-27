newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Study explains why the same exercise have different effects in different people

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough everyone can benefit from exercise, the mechanistic links between physical fitness and overall health are not fully understood, nor are the reasons why the same exercise can have different effects in different people. Now a study published in Nature Metabolism led by investigators at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) provides insights related to these unanswered questions. The results could be helpful for determining the specific types of exercise most likely to benefit a particular individual and for identifying new therapeutic targets for diseases related to metabolism.

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiorespiratory Fitness#Physical Fitness#Personal Genomics#Medical Studies#Cardiovascular Disease#Clinical Studies#Clinical Medicine#Md#Bidmc#Harvard Medical School#Journal#Nature Metabolism#Potential Interventions#Diseases#Benefits#Prior Studies#Baseline Levels#Individual Responses#Blood Sugar Levels#Muscle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
Related
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

These Natural Weight Loss Supplements Are a Hoax, Says New Study

Weight-loss supplements that promise fast results are far from new—the first diet pills were sold in the late 1800s—but just as those over-the-counter medications proved worthless, today's batch doesn't seem much better, according to a new study in the journal Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism. Researchers reviewed 54 randomized, placebo-controlled trials...
DietsPosted by
EatThis

The American Diet May Have This Major Side Effect, New Study Says

We all know that eating a diet that's rich in ultra-processed foods can be highly damaging to your health in the long term, especially when it comes to your heart health and weight management. However, new research indicates that the American diet (aka one that's filled with added sugars, hydrogenated oils, and saturated fat for example) may also pose a threat to your gut, too.
ScienceScience Daily

Same difference: Two halves of the hippocampus have different gene activity

A study of gene activity in the brain's hippocampus has identified marked differences between the region's anterior and posterior portions. The findings could shed light on a variety of brain disorders that involve the hippocampus and may eventually help lead to new, targeted treatments. FULL STORY. A study of gene...
Workoutseasyhealthoptions.com

A little exercise can make a big difference against COVID-19

It’s no secret that exercise is good medicine and one of the keys to better health and longer life. In fact, physical activity has been shown to reduce your risk of everything from high blood pressure and heart disease to type 2 diabetes, dementia and even cancer. And now, if...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study provides new basis to compare the effectiveness of different tuberculosis treatments

A new study published in Nature Communications provides an important new basis for comparing the effectiveness of different tuberculosis treatments. Tuberculosis, a disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), is typically the leading infectious cause of death globally, killing 1.2 million people each year. The availability of a new way to evaluate treatments can save lives.
Science Daily

Same nerve cell -- Different influence on food intake

The nerve cells, also called neurons, in our brain control all the basic processes of our body. For this reason, there are different types of neurons distributed over specific regions of the brain. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Metabolic Research and the CECAD Cluster of Excellence in Aging Research of the University of Cologne have developed an approach that allows them to show that neurons that are supposedly the same are actually very different: they not only sense different hormones for the body's energy state, but also have a different influence on food intake. This can have a direct effect on our metabolism, for example by differentially restraining our appetite.
MedicalXpress

Same nerve cell, different influence on food intake

The nerve cells, also called neurons, in our brain control all the basic processes of our body. For this reason, there are different types of neurons distributed over specific regions of the brain. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Metabolic Research and the CECAD Cluster of Excellence in Aging Research of the University of Cologne have developed an approach that allows them to show that neurons that are supposedly the same are actually very different: they not only sense different hormones for the body's energy state, but also have a different influence on food intake. This can have a direct effect on our metabolism, for example by differentially restraining our appetite.
Autismschoolinfosystem.org

No Meaningful Differences in Male and Female Brains, Study Finds

In a new study published in in the June edition of Neuroscience & Behavioral Reviews, Lise Eliot, a professor of neuroscience at Rosalind Franklin University, analyzed 30 years’ worth of brain research (mostly fMRIs and postmortem studies) and found no meaningful cognitive differences between men and women. Men’s brains were...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Avoid These Exercises if You Want to Lower Your Blood Pressure

As our friends at ETNT Health have reported, deaths attributed to high blood pressure, otherwise known as hypertension—when the pressure in your blood vessels is too high—were up a staggering 11% in 2020. Blood pressure-related deaths outnumber deaths attributed to the flu, pneumonia, heart disease, and stroke. Having high blood pressure will put your body at risk of several dangerous side effects that include aneurysm, heart attack, kidney issues, dementia, metabolic syndrome, and—yes—early death.
Fitnesssciencecodex.com

New research may explain why some people derive more benefits from exercise than others

BOSTON - Although everyone can benefit from exercise, the mechanistic links between physical fitness and overall health are not fully understood, nor are the reasons why the same exercise can have different effects in different people. Now a study published in Nature Metabolism led by investigators at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) provides insights related to these unanswered questions. The results could be helpful for determining the specific types of exercise most likely to benefit a particular individual and for identifying new therapeutic targets for diseases related to metabolism.
CancerEurekAlert

Obesity and cancer: Studies highlight different aspects of the connection

SILVER SPRING, Md.-- Multi-factorial metabolic and inflammatory abnormalities in obesity, independently or in combination, seems to be the critical biological link of obesity, cancer and racial/gender health disparities. However, the specific cross-talk between these factors remain elusive. Because of the extraordinary relevance in understanding the relationship between obesity-associated inflammation and comorbidities with cancer development, progression and intervention, three new papers emphasizing different aspects of the obesity and cancer connection can be found in the latest online issue of Obesity, The Obesity Society's flagship journal.
HealthScience Daily

Depressive symptoms linked to rapid kidney function decline

In a study of adults with normal kidney function, those who had frequent depressive symptoms were more likely to later experience a rapid decline in kidney function. The study will appear in an upcoming issue of CJASN. Depression is a common condition in middle-aged and older adults, and it can...
FitnessMedicalXpress

No difference in outcomes between light exercise and rest for patients with mild TBI

For acute mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), there were no differences in recovery or health care utilization outcomes with prescribed early light exercise compared to standard care. These are the results of a study titled A randomized trial comparing prescribed light exercise to standard management for emergency department patients with acute mild traumatic brain injury, to be published in the May issue of Academic Emergency Medicine (AEM) journal, a peer-reviewed journal of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM).
Healthcase.edu

Medicine’s David Sheyn explains the different symptoms behind dysuria

Parade: David Sheyn, assistant professor at the School of Medicine, discussed why dysuria feels different for every person and why some individuals will experience a burning sensation and/or spasms. “Many describe burning with urination, or feeling like there are shards of glass in the urethra,” Sheyn said.
HealthMedscape News

Absent Celiac Disease, No Link Between Gluten Intake and Cognitive Function

(Reuters Health) - Women without celiac disease appear not to differ in their cognitive function based on the amount of gluten in their diets, a U.S. study finds. Researchers examined data on 13,494 women (mean age 60.6 years) who participated in the Nurses' Health Study II and had no baseline or subsequent diagnosis of celiac disease. Gluten intake was calculated based on food frequency questionnaires completed every four years up to 2015, and standardized cognitive scores were calculated based on annual scores from 2014-2019 on the Cogstate Brief Battery for psychomotor speed and attention, learning and working memory, and global cognition.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Amazon Tribe Could Hold Key to Health of Aging Brains

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A native South American population that lives a pre-industrial lifestyle may have a slower rate of brain aging than the typical Westerner, a new study finds. The study focused on the Tsimane population, whose roughly 16,000 members dwell in a remote part of...
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Don't Have Time to Exercise? Try Doing This Instead, Says Research

Despite what you may have seen in some science-fiction films, there's nothing you can possibly do that fully replicates the positive effects of exercising on your body. As we've reported here at ETNT Mind+Body, exercise not only helps you burn calories, build muscle mass, and bolster your heart, but it also leads to a host of other benefits, which include boosting your creativity, reducing your wrinkles, slowing your hair loss, and even becoming a better public speaker.