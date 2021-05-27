Cryptos will lead the next financial crisis, here's why - Brett Heath

(Kitco News) Cryptocurrencies could lead the charge into the next financial crisis, said Brett Heath, CEO of Metalla Royalty & Streaming. "When you look back to the last few decades and all of the financial crisis that happened, they all have a couple of things in common. And one of them is the mass adoption of a new financial product or a new technology that is not very well understood," Heath told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News.