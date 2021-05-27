newsbreak-logo
Study shows pertussis is still common among middle-aged adults in European countries

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough vaccination programs against pertussis are very effective in Europe, new Finnish study shows that the disease is still very common among middle-aged adults in various European countries. At the same time, the results show that the disease is underdiagnosed as the annually reported figures are considerably lower than those discovered in the study.

