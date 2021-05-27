Another Close Madigan Confidant Indicted by the Feds
Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-27-21) (Chicago, IL) The former Chief of Staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is facing federal charges. A federal grand jury issued counts of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice charges against Timothy Mapes. Mapes is the latest person indicted in a bribery scheme involving power company ComEd. Federal officials say Mapes was originally granted immunity in the probe and testified back in March. But the 66-year-old allegedly made false statements during that testimony that led to the charges. Madigan remains under investigation by the feds, and has been implicated, but not charged.www.wlip.com