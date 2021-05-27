newsbreak-logo
Apparel company Figs listed on NYSE

Daily Gate City
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFigs, a health care apparel company, has raised more than $580 million in its initial public offering, selling nearly 26.4 million shares at $22 apiece. (May 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f4579233cd3943bcac6c9b404254b77f.

