Salmon Niçoise Salad

Quick and easy healthy kale salad with tomatoes and olives. All coated with an easy olive oil and lemon juice dressing. Parmesan cheese is added on top, and you have a quick and delicious side dish or light lunch. This salad is vegetarian, but you could also easily make it vegan by leaving the parmesan cheese out of the salad. This easy salad makes a great light side dish that would go perfectly with just about any meal. Fresh kale is washed and chopped before mixing with halved cherry tomatoes and sliced black olives. To make the lemon dressing, olive oil is mixed with lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Mix the dressing with the salad and sprinkle grated parmesan cheese on top. Cover and refrigerate until you are ready to serve.