newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Hands on Wisconsin: Trump organization is a bubbling cauldron of witches brew

By Phil Hands
madison
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors in New York are investigating the Trump Organization for tax violations and other possible crimes. Predictably, Donald Trump has called it a witch hunt, but there appears to be plenty of evidence to support the investigation.

madison.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witches Brew#Cauldron#The Witch#Witch Hunt#The Trump Organization#Tax Violations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Wisconsin StateJanesville Gazette

Gov. Evers expects Wisconsin's election maps to be decided in court as GOP prepares for legal fight

May 16—Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin's elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.
Wisconsin Statemadison

Wisconsin DOJ official alleges racial, gender harassment

A top state Department of Justice administrator has filed a federal complaint alleging she’s being underpaid and harassed at work because she’s a Black woman. DOJ Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Tina Virgil filed the complaint on April 16 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission seeking an unspecified amount of lost wages, damages and legal fees.
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.