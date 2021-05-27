newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Schitt’s Creek, but in Real Life: Owner Tries Selling California Desert Town

By Kirsten Grind
mansionglobal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIPTON, Calif.—In the award-winning television show "Schitt’s Creek," the owners of the tiny town of the same name try to sell it, with no luck. Roxanne Lang feels like she’s been living that story line on repeat. For more than half a decade now, she has been trying to sell...

www.mansionglobal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Freeman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel California#Mojave Desert#Calif#Southern California#Space Rock#American Green#Cal Nev Ari#Penta#Union Pacific Railroad#Nipton Trading Post#California Desert Town#Creek#Malibu#Trees#Magical Nipton#Las Vegas#Nipton Residents#Burning Man#Nev#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Instagram
Related
California Statefoxbangor.com

Gene Simmons Buys Vegas Mansion After Vowing to Leave California

Gene Simmons appears to be making good on his plan to leave California for Nevada … he just dropped over $8 million for a rockin’ mansion near Las Vegas. The KISS star nabbed a 6-bed, 8-bath palace in Henderson with 11,000 square feet of living space and distinctively modern features … like a floating pathway entrance over a koi pond and floor-to-ceiling glass walls.
Real EstatePosted by
Fox News

Inside the 5 best celebrity beach homes

Celebrities are known for living a lavish lifestyle, which includes massive homes and often multiple properties. These properties, such as the Colorado property that Tom Cruise just unloaded for a shiny $39.5 million, more often than not boast a gobsmacking square-footage, a plethora of bedrooms and bathrooms and more space to entertain than the average person may know what to do with.
California StateBGR

Earth is basically swallowing this town in California

A small town in California has been making news headlines in recent days for its very big problem, one that’s contributed to town officials having a sinking feeling about its future. Literally. Here’s the thing about the town of Corcoran, which sits almost equidistant between Los Angeles and San Francisco:...
Hawaii StatePosted by
Forbes

What’s Selling For $4.4 Million In Hawaii, Hong Kong And Southern California

In this week’s look at the world’s finest homes, I took a look at what’s for sale for about $4.4 million in three markets that rank among the most desirable pockets in the world: Hawaii, Hong Kong and Southern California. Whether you’re in the market for a second home, an income property or a trophy estate, these coveted markets run the gamut when it comes to luxury living. From a five-acre orchard estate to a garden duplex with a pool, here’s a look at what $4.4 million buys in Discovery Bay, Kamuela and Santa Barbara.
TV SeriesElite Daily

12 Schitt’s Creek Questions The Finale Never Answered

When it comes to emotional sitcoms that take over your life in the best way possible, Schitt's Creek is simply the best. For six seasons, Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O'Hara), David (Daniel Levy), and Alexis (Annie Murphy) showed viewers how to enjoy whatever life throws at you and laugh in the face of adversity. While all of the characters' stories were wrapped up pretty nicely as the show came to a close, there are still a few questions the Schitt’s Creek finale left unanswered…
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Tom Cruise’s 320-acre Colorado estate sells at near asking

It’s a very good time to be selling mountain property as two massive estates with A-list Hollywood pedigree both sold, and both at near asking prices. Less than a week after listing, an 80,000-acre Montana ranch that was featured in the film “A River Runs Through It,” is in contract for close to its $136 million price tag, the Wall Street Journal reported. A bidding war broke out for the land outside Bozeman, called Climbing Arrow Ranch, which provided the backdrop to the 1992 movie starring Brad Pitt.
Lifestylemansionglobal.com

California Cities That Epitomize ‘Life’s a Beach’

It’s hard to think of California without envisioning beaches, surfers and the Pacific Ocean. The state has 840 miles of coastline, the third most in the U.S., (after Alaska and Florida) and southern California is peppered with waterfront towns and cities from Malibu to San Diego. Many of those locales have seen a swell of demand during the pandemic, as city dwellers look for more space closer to nature.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Las Vegas woman offering $6000 for lost cat

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Puma has been missing since February. Since then his owner has mailed high-quality flyers out to her entire community and is offering up a lot of cash. While some people might think it's going overboard -- Sherlyn Allred said it's worth it if it means her feline family member can come home.
Real EstateWSET

Burger billionaire serves up L.A. mansion with all the works

The American hamburger has spread well beyond the states, and chain-burger restaurants from McDonald’s to Wendy’s now span the globe. One of the earliest of the hamburger restaurants that spread beyond its local roots, In-N-Out, first opened in 1948 at a hole-in-the-wall location in Baldwin Park, California, and slowly spread beyond California into Arizona and Nevada and most of the western states. A favorite treat for Southern California natives and visitors, in 2020, People magazine published a rundown of 28 celebrities including Julia Roberts, Adele and Olivia Wilde bragging about their In-N-Out burger meals. In-N-Out was California’s first hamburger joint to offer drive-thru service, a big change from the baby-boomer days of carhops like those seen, sometimes on roller skates, in American Graffiti and Happy Days.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Always Best Care Announces New Owner Of Desert Cities Territory In California

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that local entrepreneur Eiso Wortelboer has assumed ownership of its Desert Cities territory in California. Always Best Care of Desert Cities, located at 45-150 Club Drive in Indian Wells, has served the communities of Coachella Valley, Palm Springs and Yucca Valley since June of 2013. Eiso succeeds Bonnie and Neil Zwack, who are transitioning out of the business to retire.
Books & LiteratureDurango Herald

‘Desert Chrome’ chronicles a life lived

Maria’s Bookshop to host online discussion with author. Wow! Just Wow. “Desert Chrome” chronicles a life lived. Not over, or ended, but a life with continual beginnings occurring all over the American West. Including the western-most state of Hawaii. Kathryn Wilder has experienced life more than most: marriage, motherhood and loss of same, divorce, death, drugs, recovery and redemption. This is her debut offering.