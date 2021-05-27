Let’s Talk About Ticks: Identification and Other Things to Know

“Home.” My mother pulled off her oxygen mask to give us one last request from her hospital bed. She then fell into a deep sleep and died peacefully three days later. Each morning at home in North Cape May, N.J., my mom, Sue, enjoyed her morning coffee and completed the daily crossword puzzle at the dining room table overlooking our duck pond, which is dotted with cherry trees and a weeping willow. Over the years, Canadian geese would stop and visit, and our domestic ducks stayed because we fed them corn daily. Sometimes in spring, usually right after Easter, someone would call my parents and ask if they could drop off a few baby ducks that they regretted gifting their kids. The pond is now also filled with bright orange and red Koi fish from a friend who had too many. It’s a community, both in and out of the water.