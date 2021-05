Despite being ranked second-overall in the NCAA tournament and having a perfect season, Northwestern women’s lacrosse (14-0, 11-0 B1G) is still receiving doubts on their abilities to dominate. Due to only playing teams in their conference because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the ’Cats had only played one team close to them in the power-rankings: No. 9 Maryland (10-7, 6-5 B1G), who gave them trouble in each of the three games they played. With a second-round matchup against No. 14 Denver (16-2, 10-0 SL) incoming, an opportunity arose to show just how good this Wildcat squad could be.