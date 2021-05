It’s as sad as it is true, but you can’t go home again. Years after Jim Harbaugh tried, he’s been confronted with that somber realization at nearly every turn. The cherishedMichigan footballprogram he was supposed to restore when he was hired in December 2014 has continued its decay after the Wolverines limped through a 2-4 season last fall. The glorious past he had hoped to recapture appears more tarnished than ever after an investigation by WilmerHale law firm revealed the failures of an athletics department that ignored repeated abuse committed by a team physician — who was once Harbaugh’s family doctor.