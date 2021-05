One of the new stars of the upcoming “iCarly” reboot has become the subject of racist comments. Over the weekend, actor Laci Mosley, who's joining the cast as Harper, the roommate and best friend of Miranda Cosgrove's Carly, posted on Instagram and Twitter, showing some of the hateful comments being made about her. In the original show, Carly's best friend was Sam, played by Jennette McCurdy, and some of the racist comments seemed to take issue with Carly's best friend as an adult being Black.