Elvis Presley Estate Drops ‘Behind the Scenes’ Look at What Went Into Making an Album

By Josh Lanier
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Graceland released a memo that shows some of the behind-the-scenes wranglings that went on to make an Elvis Presley record. The photo is of a memo Elvis Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker sent the record label about making changes to an album cover. The record he’s referring to is Elvis Presley Boulevard, Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of The King’s final albums before his death a year later in 1977.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
