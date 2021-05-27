Elvis Presley Estate Drops ‘Behind the Scenes’ Look at What Went Into Making an Album

Having grown up at Reilly Springs in Hopkins County, Texas, Josh began a lifelong love of the music of Elvis Presley at a very early age. He loved to watch Elvis movies, and throughout his childhood, he put on concerts for his parents, Gary and Debbie Davis, nightly before bedtime. He had memorized most lyrics to Elvis music and dialog to Elvis movies as an adolescent. I was first introduced to Josh, a 6-year-old out to eat with his parents at the old West Side Plaza restaurant downtown where I was singing. He was very shy as a child but at age 14, Josh decided to take a bold step by making his first public appearance. It was during Talent Night at the local restaurant, K-Bobs. Along with Guy Rushin, I was entertaining there and introduced Josh’s debut performance. He later told me he was nervous at first, but soon felt a connection with the people who were watching him. I was so proud of Josh as he gave a surprisingly polished performance to the ‘Hound Dog’ track, showing himself to be a natural-born entertainer. Truthfully, he had been rehearsing a long time for that first show!