Welcome To The Summer Of Skin Tints

As ridiculous as the phrase "hot girl summer" sounds, we find comfort in the fact that there is the possibility of a fun-filled post-vaccine summer with friends and loved ones. Although it feels as if 2020 was some hyperbolic time chamber where everything came to a standstill and you could still remember your pre-lockdown days like they were yesterday, time went on—and it shows in the change of the seasons, in the trending styles, and, unfortunately, in our skin. Now, we've become masters at taking care of our skin at home, but there is no denying that countless hours of Zoom meetings and blue-light radiation from our phones have done some damage to our skin. So now that we're going out into the world again, how can we have the same radiance or supple bounce in our skin as we did before living in lockdown? N.Y.C.-based, board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon Anetta Reszcko, MD, PhD, gives us a full breakdown of the best in-office procedure to consider this post-lockdown summer.