newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Universal hikes base pay to $15 an hour at Florida resort

By Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uljka_0aDeIEhq00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday that it’s raising the starting minimum wage at the Florida theme park complex to $15 an hour.

Universal says the higher wages apply to both full and part-time workers starting June 27. That makes Universal the first resort in central Florida’s theme park mecca to raise its base pay to $15 an hour, though unionized workers at its cross-town rival, Walt Disney World, three years ago approved a contract raising the hourly minimum to $15 by October 2021. Universal workers aren’t unionized.

The wage hike applies only to the Florida resort and not to its other parks, Universal spokesman Tom Schroder said in an email. But other employees among its 21,000-person workforce also will gain pay increases, based on job requirements and their time at the resort, the company said.

The resort is now hiring thousands of workers for what is expected to be a busy summer fueled by pent-up demand from the pandemic.

“We are excited about our future and we want team members who will be excited to be part of that journey,” said John Sprouls, chief administrative officer for Universal Parks & Resorts. “This is about taking care of both our current team members and those who will be joining our team.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

467K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Universal Parks Resorts#Universal Orlando Resort#Hourly Wage#Walt Disney Company#Ap#Walt Disney World#Pay Increases#Universal Workers#Unionized Workers#Base#Fla#October#Mecca#Job Requirements#Care#Pent Up Demand#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Minimum Wage
Related
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida Statestarvedrock.media

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.
Orlando, FLtravelawaits.com

Universal Orlando Resort Ends Outdoor Mask Requirement

Universal Orlando Resort will no longer require guests to wear masks in outdoor spaces, according to their new COVID-19 safety guidelines released Friday. These changes came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance for people who’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Under the new guidance, people two or more weeks past their final vaccination don’t need to wear masks or physically distance when private, local, state, and federal rules permit. Universal Orlando, along with many other Florida theme park resorts, had required staff and guests to wear face coverings at all times since reopening last summer.
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Orlando FEMA vaccine site to close in about 1 week

The FEMA vaccine site in Orlando will only be open for about one more week, officials said. The federally-supported vaccine site at Valencia College West Campus confirmed to FOX 35 that the site will close one week from Tuesday. That means that May 25th will be the final day that the public can walk up and receive a vaccine at the location.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to add new Central Florida locations

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to ramp up its local presence. Franchisee FFC of Central Florida LLC will lead the Wichita, Kansas-based burger chain's expansion, with plans for seven new restaurants along with operating an existing location at 8107 Vineland Ave. in Orlando. Those locations will open over the next few years in Lake and Polk counties. FFC of Central Florida is led by Barbara, Jesse and Robert White, who were not available for comment.
Florida Stateclick orlando

Largest COVID-19 testing site in Central Florida closes Sunday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s largest testing site at the Orange County Convention Center will officially close by 5 p.m. Sunday after serving Central Floridians and visitors since the last week of March of 2020. According to Mike Jachles, spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency the site had...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

#OSNow PODCAST: Eviction Special Report, Hunters Creek will fight Brightline, and where to get Chicago dogs in Central Florida (Ep. 652)

Orlando Sentinel Now afternoon update for Monday, May 17, 2021. Listen as our reporters, editors and columnists discuss stories that are important to Central Florida: Apple podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or OrlandoSentinel.com/Conversations. Locked Out: Low pay, soaring rents, pro-landlord laws set up Florida renters for eviction once COVID hit (:51) Hunter’s...
Ormond Beach, FLfox35orlando.com

Baby dolphin washes ashore at Central Florida beach, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A baby dolphin has washed ashore at a Central Florida beach, officials said. The Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue confirmed to FOX that a dolphin, measured between three to four feet long, washed ashore in Ormond Beach. They said that the dolphin, which was specifically...
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Florida reports 2,482 new COVID-19 infections, 19 more resident fatalities

Florida added 2,482 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring the total to 2,292,004. With 19 more fatalities, the number of resident deaths now totals 36,075. With a population of about 21.5 million, about one in 9 people in the state have now been infected. That number is closer to one in 10 nationally and one in 48 worldwide.
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Online poker dropped from Florida gambling deal

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida agreed to drop references to online casino games from a new gambling deal, alleviating concerns that the agreement could turn cellphones into mobile slot machines. A provision of the gambling deal included a “miscellaneous section,” outlining that Florida would negotiate in...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

What's behind recent labor shortages — and how it could play out locally

Labor shortages are dotting the national landscape, but economists are hoping it's a short-term issue. Some sectors, such as restaurants and hospitality, have been slower to rebound from Covid-19's impact. Now opening at increased capacity, some of these businesses are finding it difficult to staff up to meet the demand. This is also the reality for many Orlando-area businesses.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...