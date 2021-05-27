newsbreak-logo
How Alex Nedeljkovic changed the Hurricanes’ plans for a playoff goalie rotation

By Luke DeCock
 3 days ago

If it seemed like Alex Nedeljkovic went a long way to sprint the full length of the PNC Arena ice to join the celebration after Jordan Staal’s overtime winner on Tuesday, that’s really a short journey compared to the arc of his season. From clearing waivers in January to an immovable object in the Carolina Hurricanes’ net, the rookie goalie has upended not only expectations but his coach’s planning and past practice.

