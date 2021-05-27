Senior housing shortage drives plan for 99 apartments in Colonie
Operators of the Albany region's largest independent senior housing development could construct 99 apartments at the site of an Elks Lodge in Colonie.www.bizjournals.com
Operators of the Albany region's largest independent senior housing development could construct 99 apartments at the site of an Elks Lodge in Colonie.www.bizjournals.com
The Albany Business Review provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/albany