DOVER - The library is now accepting returns inside the building. If you are uncomfortable coming inside the book drops remain an option to return items. There are two behind the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in the driveway, and two more by the Children’s Room entrance (one is specifically for media items). Book drops can be accessed 24/7. Curbside pickup is also available for anyone who would prefer not to come inside the building. In addition, the library is now in summer mode! Our Saturday hours will start at 9 a.m. and we will be closing early at 1 p.m. Summer hours will be in effect June, July and August. We will return to normal hours in September.