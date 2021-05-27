Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

5 ways to pair your outfits with your tech gadgets

By Localiiz
localiiz.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver dashed out of your front door only to sulk in a puddle of intense regret and silence, because you forgot to bring your precious headphones along on your morning commute? As we reach an era of unforeseen technological leaps, several gadgets have stood out as items nobody can seem to function without. Not just a component of everyday living, gizmos like Bluetooth earphones and protective phone cases have also become the accessory to add to your outfit for an extra “it” factor.

www.localiiz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Fashion Designer#Grunge Fashion#Wireless Earbuds#Gadgets#Fashion Accessories#Bold Accessories#Classic Designs#Beansair#Beanspro#Beans Air#Canvas Custom#Kiwi#Sanrio#Hello Kitty#Outfits#Chic Products#Style#Streetwear Garments#Apple Smartwatch Straps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
ApparelByrdie

15 Chic All-White Outfits for All Your Summer Adventures

The no-white-after-Labor-Day rule has never made much sense to us—who would actually say no to a white cashmere winter ensemble? But regardless of the fact that the bright neutral looks amazing all year long, we can't deny what a perfect match it is for summer, especially with the free feeling the season brings. It’s time to get reacquainted with one of the most precarious yet irresistibly chic fashion equations: the all-white outfit.
Apparelluxurylaunches.com

Rules of matching your outfit with your watch

Imagine you are in an official event, then a guy wearing a black tuxedo and a white tie with an outstanding style statement casually lifts his left hand to check what time it is when you see a rubber strapped Casio calculator wristwatch. What runs through your mind? A wristwatch is robust like it is vital to have a quality belt that builds your style.
ApparelTelegraph

5 spring style tricks to update your bank holiday outfits - without buying anything new

With indoor socialising and dining back on our social calendars for the long weekend ahead (and festivals, large gatherings and special occasions on the horizon from June 21), our thoughts have turned to our 'reentry' outfits. After exclusively sporting jersey loungewear for 14 months, you’d be forgiven for thinking you needed a whole new wardrobe to make a stylish comeback, but this needn't be the case.
Apparelfashionisers.com

An amazing outfit that changes your entire look

After months of dressing for ease, it’s time to get a grip on your wardrobe—and with a few summer outfit ideas on hand, you’ll easily rediscover the simple pleasure of dressing up in something other than a stretch jersey. Furthermore, putting together an outfit will make you feel more efficient (even if you aren’t going anywhere).you can search the Vlone Website for more amazing outfits. Vlone shirt is a soft cotton shirt.
ApparelPosted by
The Independent

The best wedding dress rentals: How to hire your outfit for the big day

With the average cost of getting married setting couples back nearly £32k according to the wedding website Hitched, wedding dress hire could be one way to help keep costs down. While there’s an undeniable romanticism associated with finding “the one” (the dress, that is) there’s also nothing that warms the heart quite so much as having cash in the bank. Plus, if you’re not the sentimental type it’s the ideal service to ensure you avoid sacrificing space in your wardrobe for something you’ll never wear again. We’re going to go out on a limb and say if you’re the indecisive type,...
ApparelWho What Wear

30 Cute Summer Tops That Will Pair Perfectly With All Your Jean Shorts

If you wear jean shorts on repeat all summer long, then this story is for you. Jean shorts are fairly easy to style, as they go with essentially everything, which is why this story is less about how to wear your jorts and more about all the new tops I've been seeing that I think deserve a moment with yours. Since the sky really is the limit when it comes to this summertime staple, I figured a quick and easy shopping guide to some cute new tops would be just the vibe you're searching for.
Interior Designlastheplace.com

How to Design Your Home Around Tech

Tech is now a major part of the lives of most people, so it makes sense to design homes around it. There are several ways to do this, of course, but not all of them are as effective as others. You also need to remember that designing a home is not something you can approach without complete commitment. You could end up making huge mistakes along the way if you treat the process as a joke.
Apparelthezoereport.com

16 Baseball Cap Outfits To Upgrade Your Summer Style

Summer is the season for shorts and swimsuits, but it’s also the season you’ll want to keep your skin protected. Enter: the baseball cap, a simple accessory that can add a sporty twist to outfits high and low (no matter how active you actually are).
ApparelWorld Inside Pictures

7 trendy accessories that will help in enhancing your outfit

When dressing up, we all have one goal in mind: to look our best. We all know that just an outfit would not let us look our best, and we need to accessorize it accordingly. Heading out with friends, going on a dinner date, or even just a casual day out demands a certain kind of upkeep that we all should take care of.
ApparelPopSugar

Consider Your Summer Style Dilemmas Solved With These Outfit Ideas

It’s safe to say outfit anxiety hasn’t really been a thing for the past year — unless you count “I can’t remember if I already wore this sweatshirt twice this week.” But as the likelihood of a semi-normal summer increases, so does the potential for possible outfit crises. After all, when we’ve barely gotten dressed beyond a video conference call, how do we dress for a full day out and about? It would be funny if it weren’t so stressful!
Petspawtracks.com

High-tech gadgets, tools, and toys for dogs and their parents

Smart technologies are all around us — in our homes, cars, mobile devices, watches, and offices. Using the internet, they’re designed to somehow make life easier, save us time, automate various tasks, or give us control over something from virtually anywhere in the world. Cutting-edge technologies have also has been incorporated into many dog-related products.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

15 Sunglasses Under $50 Your Summer Outfits Need (and Your Wallet Will Love)

I'd like to say I'm a simple girl, but, there is one smol, dangerous trait about me and it's that whenever I see a cute pair of sunglasses, I must purchase them. Yeah, my bank account doesn't like that part of me too much. In a perfect world, every pair of totally cute sunglasses would be totally affordable, but alas, that's not always the case—hence, why I'm here. With summer fully in our sights, a durable yet trendy pair of shades is vital for a warm-weathered wardrobe. So, to get some UV protection in your future (without dropping a lot of coin,) may I present you with the best sunglasses under $50?
Apparelthezoereport.com

Meet The Two-Piece Outfit Coming For Your Favorite Sweatsuit

The talk of daytime pajamas may seem more appropriate in a conversation regarding summer 2020 rather than 2021 style, but there are exceptions. The most welcome and exciting one comes by way of pajama short sets that have recently been splashed across Instagram accounts and can be found in a range of different designer collections.
Interior Designthe360mag.com

Vintage Colors – Outfit Your Website in Modern Retro

The phrase ‘modern retro’ might sound like an oxymoron but it’s just an easy way of describing something that has crept its way back into fashion, even if it died in ignominy many decades ago. It’s the kind of trend that causes coffee shops to blend pop art with vintage furnishings or hospital green appliances with white subway tiles. It’s a collision, in other words, often of two or more disparate design decades.
Apparelatoallinks.com

7 Things To Wear With Your Favorite Pair Of Leggings

Women’s Leggings! The most comfortable wear ever. But this wardrobe staple has its own critic. It can be challenging to break down at times how to wear and what to wear with leggings. It can be your much-loved wardrobe staple in fall, winter, and spring if you style it correctly.
Apparelfashionisers.com

What elements are trending in 2021 in the world of beach fashion

Summer is starting very soon. Every beautiful girl needs to get ready for the beach season! First of all, she needs to think about sundresses and swimwear!. The session and exams will soon be over, many tasks can be entrusted to the professional writing services, and in your free time, you can choose images in fashion stores. 2021 offers us a lot of interesting and beautiful images. Capes, glasses of unusual shape, various pareos. All this needs to be sorted out in order to find the right image for your figure. This article will show you the most interesting options for how you can dress beautifully on the beach and look perfect!
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

24 Summer Bags That Will Level Up Your Warm-Weather Outfits

We've said it countless times, but it still bears repeating: Accessories, such as sunglasses, jewelry, shoes, and bags, have the power to take an outfit from zero to 100 in mere seconds, effortlessly. That's right. Swiftly and easily, it's possible to jazz up a look with a cool pair of thick-framed aviators or add an enchanting pop of color to a simple, neutral outfit with a bright-hued purse. That being said, summer is just about the best time to freshen up your stock of accouterments, when the season's juiciest colors are on full display.